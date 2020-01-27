Kwon: Oh, to be properly represented

Editor’s note: This column looks at how race is portrayed and manipulated in today’s media and in my everyday life as an East Asian-American girl, an identity that typically gives both privilege and struggle. In a supposedly “woke” city, it is important to review the ever-changing intricacies of race.
The Pandora’s box on the issue of representation has been reopened with the announcement of the 2020 Academy Award nominees who, surprise surprise, are overwhelmingly white.
How far have we truly come in film, TV, and overall media representation?
Representation is a bit of a buzzword now, for better or for worse. Some love it and continually advocate for talking about it. Others are oh-so tired of the phrase and don’t understand why people care so much about it.
There’s a lot to be said regarding representation due to the breadth of races, sexualities, abilities, and more. Being a Korean-American myself on top of the UW having a sizeable Asian population, I want to take a closer look at Asian representation in the U.S. media.
Varied representation is progressing in general, but we definitely aren’t close to the point we should and could be at. Many applauded representation when “Crazy Rich Asians” was released in 2018, which yes, was a step forward in having all Asian people on the big screen, but that was the only thing that was hugely special about the movie.
Mostly, it felt like another American movie about rich people.
“Honestly, it just does a disservice for portraying Asian people in that light, and that their story’s only worth it if they happen to be rich,” senior Marcus Lux said regarding the film. “The U.S. also likes to focus on rich people and that kind of lifestyle, so I guess it was probably the best option for them to introduce more Asian popularity, seeing how the themes are still the same.”
It’s also worth mentioning that “Crazy Rich Asians” embodies the flawed way media tends to categorize Asians. The cast is mostly Chinese, which is a great step in getting more Asian people on the screen, but we could progress further in representing a wide range of Asian people.
To me, this is reflective of the way that we tend to represent Asians in conversations and overall media: light skinned and East Asian. It’s the representation of “one type” of Asians as all Asians. It’s a homogeneous portrayal of Asia’s 48 different countries.
The hope is that film and media representation would be reflective of the diversity of the United States, but rather, it actually seems to be reflective of our country in re-emphasizing real-life stereotypes that we want to be avoiding and getting rid of.
It’s like when Democratic candidate Andrew Yang stated “I am Asian, so I know a lot of doctors.” It’s a sort of stereotyped generalization that paints Asians in one light, a trope often repeated that I would prefer we stray away from.
It starts to almost make us believe that these things about Asians are true, that we’re all doctors and engineering majors.
Of course, that might sound somewhat juvenile or whiny to some, but that’s not the only reason why this is harmful. Besides the stereotyping, this behavior and portrayal is detrimental to the other ethnicity groups within the Asian identity who might not see as much success as what we consider the “typical Asian.”
Jubilee Cho, senior and president of Asian Americans in Media, reflects on this in relation to Seattle’s own large East Asian population and how that translates into how we represent Asians.
“There’s a very huge East Asian population, but oftentimes this means Southeast populations aren’t recognized because East Asians are the ones that … end up in more gentrified spaces, and you can even see that at UW,” Cho said. “Southeast Asians don’t get representation or are not portrayed accurately in media or in conversation, and I think it’s very harmful.”
Media representation is about making sure to really show the diversity of different people, but it goes deeper than that. When it comes to Asian representation, it means showing diversity within the broader Asian community. It’s important to tear down assumptions of Asians just being a bunch of Korean, Chinese, and Japanese people.
In terms of physical appearance, there’s lots of diversity among the Asian population. But there’s also huge disparities in terms of lived experiences.
Yes, there are definitely some very privileged, wealthy Asians in the United States who make high incomes — there’s no argument about that — but that most definitely doesn’t characterize all Asian-Americans. The Pew Research Center reports increasing income inequality within the Asian-American demographic despite reporting Asian-Americans as earning the highest income.
Overall, generalizing is bad, clearly, but it’s especially bad to generalize one narrative onto a multitude of ethnicities, a chunk of whom might be harmed by generalizations of Asians all being wealthy, well-educated, and lightskinned. Especially when said racial group is very much not all that.
I do think that we have made important strides in bettering representation in entertainment and media, but there’s still much work to be done, whether it’s to better support the Asian-American community, or the vast array of marginalized communities who deserve better and more recognition on the big screen.
Reach columnist Deborah Kwon at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @debskwo
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.