Letter to the Editor: Humanities advising layoffs and restructure

Dear Brian Reed, Divisional Dean, Humanities, College of Arts and Sciences (CAS),
As concerned community members at the University of Washington, we write to you on behalf of — and with the support of — the undersigned advisers, staff, faculty, students, and postdoctoral scholars, in direct response to the November 8, 2019, announcement regarding the Humanities Division advising reorganization. We strongly believe that the current plans to create a consolidated humanities undergraduate advising unit will cause harm to individual advisers, the quality of advising at this university, and the larger academic community. Because this decision was made without adequate consultation with advisers, faculty, or students, we are using this open letter to announce formally our opposition to this plan and to propose a more transparent and respectful process moving forward.
Based on the information contained in the Divisional Dean’s announcement and the explanation provided at the quarterly CAS All Advisers Meeting led by Cynthia Caci and Kevin Mihata, the reorganization will affect nine current professional staff positions and will result in the creation of six new positions. Of those positions, only three (or two, as Kevin Mihata stated at the meeting) will be full-time, permanent positions with clearly defined responsibility for day-to-day advising. Given current enrollment levels, we estimate the student-to-adviser ratio increasing to over 480-to-1 as a result of this change. This redistribution of labor will negatively affect student retention and satisfaction and will place undue burden on faculty and graduate student academic employees to cover the gaps through informal advising. By necessity, the new advising center will follow a transactional advising model due to poor staffing levels and adviser isolation from academic units. Ironically, Dean Reed’s announcement refers to the “transactional work involved in such advising,” revealing his lack of understanding regarding the difference between what is proposed and what has in fact been offered to students by departmental advisers.
The college itself has argued — in its 2016 report on undergraduate academic advising and the CAS advising mission statement — that “advising is a high-level intellectual labor that shapes and contextualizes the relationship between the student and the goals of the institution” and “content-based academic advising is an essential ingredient in creating an inquiry-driven, learning-centered undergraduate program.” Effective advising is a crucial contributor to student retention, persistence, and success; according to research by the UW Office of Educational Assessment, “the fourth most-frequently given reason for leaving [UW], noted by 17% of respondents, was lack of support at UW." In particular, students cited a need for more "personally-focused advising" — a need which would not be met by a shift to a centralized model where all humanities advisers are generalists with heavy caseloads. Effective advising requires a high level of understanding of curriculum, faculty, and (most importantly) the student population and relies on student-adviser rapport developed through interactions over time. In addition, departmental advisers monitor departmental climate, assist faculty seeking advice regarding students or policies, advocate for students who are struggling or who have been mistreated, and lead departmental diversity and equity efforts. Distancing advising services from the academic unit will make it challenging for advisers to provide relevant, accurate, and timely information and to build essential relationships with students, particularly those who have been otherwise marginalized by university systems.
These problems cannot be explained away by promises that this will help the college offer “clarity regarding course scheduling during and across academic years” or address the “budget constraints” that the dean references. There is no guarantee that the consolidated advising plan will save the college money, and even if it did, such “efficiencies” are not necessarily justified in the current economic climate. Since advisers often have little oversight of course scheduling to begin with, there are several ways to streamline course scheduling without centralizing the entire advising system. Instead, we should be looking at solutions that directly relate to course scheduling and planning.
Dean Reed’s letter sounded alarms about the current “enrollment situation,” concluding that “we have to pool our resources and make use of them in the best possible manner so that we can provide an excellent education for all of our students.” While we agree that all students should be able to access advising, comparing the adviser-to-student ratio in individual humanities departments to that of biology or psychology is inherently flawed. It does not benefit students if equal access to advising means equally minimalaccess to advising. Let us instead offer resources to larger departments to bring their ratios closer to those experienced in humanities departments!
Despite the dean’s stated reasons for this consolidation, there is no mystery surrounding the underlying reason why college administration is targeting professional staff advisers. Unlike many faculty, graduate students, postdocs, and classified staff, academic advisers are by and large professional staff without the protection of tenure or unions. We are asked to advocate for our students and ourselves and to serve as liaisons between students and faculty while having absolutely no job protections in place. We are dedicated to serving in this role of support and advocacy for our students, even when we know that the work itself may cost us our livelihood. For all these reasons, it is unrealistic to ask a reduced team of advisers to change an entire culture that values STEM over the humanities. We are also concerned that this reorganization may ultimately serve as a model for future advising consolidations within CAS and across the university; without adequate justification and a clearer process, such a model is flawed from the outset.
We are frustrated and hurt by this consolidation that was announced without thoughtful outreach and care for those most affected. Given the conflicting information that has been shared thus far, we believe this process has not been transparent. The college administration’s actions are disheartening and undermining advisers’ capacity to do our work free from threat of dismissal. Just this year, Dean Stacey pointed out the shortsighted valuation of one major over another in The Seattle Times, stating “What people think they know about the economic consequences of choosing one major over another is simply not true.” While we agree with that statement in principle, the fact is that the college has now determined that its advisers should suffer those consequences. While we firmly believe that completely restructuring Humanities Division advising in response to current trends and shortsighted information will ultimately have a negative impact on students and advisers, if the college intends to move forward with this plan, we demand that you do the following:
Announce this plan via email to all University of Washington students before the end of February 2020;
Offer all current professional staff advisers in the Humanities Division positions equivalent (or higher) in compensation grade to those they each currently hold;
Increase the new Humanities Division advising positions to Grade 7 and limit the search for any new CAS advising positions to UW candidates only;
Immediately invite all current professional staff advisers in the Humanities Division to take a prominent, additionally-compensated role in shaping the consolidated humanities undergraduate advising unit; and
Furthermore, to rebuild confidence and trust with college administration, we ask that the dean’s office provide space for healing, processing, and Ombud-facilitated discussion among all CAS advisers. Feedback generated from such discussions should be considered and acted upon by college administrators.
These actions will begin to acknowledge the vitally important role served by professional staff advisers for our students and for our university. With the respect earned by our long-standing dedication to advising, we intend to work together for our collective good: that of students, staff, faculty, and all those who are committed to educating a diverse student body to become responsible global citizens and future leaders.
The UW Adviser Advocacy Group
