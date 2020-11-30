Demand #6: Remove statues of racist figures

Editor’s Note: In an attempt to uplift and amplify the UW Black Student Union, the Opinion section is pursuing eight pieces that will address the UW BSU’s demands for the University of Washington. This piece examines the existence of racist figures on our campus, and the dangers of passiveness from the UW administration on taking them down.
In a letter to the UW Black Student Union (BSU), UW President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards responded to the sixth of seven demands written by the BSU: Remove statues of racist figures on our campus.
As students living in Seattle and going to a school that loves to remind us of its “diversity” every time it can, like a “woke” clout chaser, you’d think that we’d have removed the presence of literal racist figures on our campus by now. But we have not, and Cauce and Richards’ responses did anything but promise their removal.
In reference to the demand that the statue of slave-owning and inexcusably racist George Washington be taken down, Cauce and Richards decided to double back on their “woke” facade and instead promised the creation of a task force — and a plaque to add onto the statue.
“This Fall, we will convene a task force to conduct this re-examination, with a special emphasis on those symbols, figures or names that are in public spaces where our students, faculty and staff convene on a regular basis,” the letter read. “In June, we commissioned a group of faculty experts to recommend wording for a plaque or other such display that would provide a broader context on the life and impact of George Washington.”
Although the task force is said to reconvene by the end of winter quarter, I can’t help but ask — why establish a task force to “re-examine” these symbols? We know George Washington was a slave holder and is a racist figure, and the UW knows it too. So what is there to re-examine?
“[Removing the statue] takes a day to do. There’s no reason for that statue to be on campus,” Mahilet Mesfin, president of the BSU, said. “Yes, the statue is a symbolism of slavery and ignorance … but it’s also a symbolism of how much they respect, and disrespect, us as students.”
The choice of establishing a “task force” is questionable — and it may also be a cover-up, because the BSU has not heard anything from this alleged effort.
“I don’t even think [the task force] exists,” Navon Morgan, vice president of campus affairs, said. “If it did exist, they would’ve reached out to us.”
It’s commonly known to those in activism spaces that when oppressive institutions establish a task force, it means they’re stumped and need something to cover their tracks. Cauce and Richards mentioned no details of who is in this task force, and with a goal to reconvene at the end of winter quarter next year, as well as having no communication with the BSU, this seems like a smokescreen to avoid the deserved pressure.
“Task forces are useless,” Mesfin said. “They’re meant to prevent any type of change and elongate the process and sway people from any type of work.”
The plaque that will be added to the statue, the letter also reads, will have an explicit statement of George Washington’s “role as a slave holder.”
It’s concerning to know that the university is aware of the impact these figures have on its students of color, and will openly acknowledge having a slave holder statue on their campus, yet they won’t take it down.
Students this summer used art as a way to combat the statue’s blatant racism in an ongoing effort to address the anti-Blackness on our campus. This artwork was quickly torn down or power-washed away, with students reporting that UWPD was dispatched to patrol the statue.
The response from the UW to quickly tear down activist art, instead of quickly taking down the hateful statue that spurred the art, is telling of what the university values most — at the core of this statue conflict is the UW literally protecting the aesthetics of its racism against the voices and hard work of anti-racist students trying to make the UW better.
“People have been protesting this for years; this is something Black students and Indigenous students care about,” Morgan said. “They see it and it represents white supremacy to them.”
Morgan references years of BIPoC communities at the UW protesting the statue and speaks on how these figures represent generations of oppression that have displaced communities of color to this day.
This demand is about more than just the George Washington statue; it is an introduction to the broader conversation of acknowledging and undoing our university’s history of supporting racism and racist oppressors. There is even an interactive map that allows you to see our university’s history of racism.
The inaction in response to this demand is offensive and dangerous, because being passive on issues of supporting students of color sends a clear message to them. It tells them that their discomfort stemming from generations of trauma means less to the institution they attend than the institution’s own aesthetics and profit.
To live as a non-white body in this country, on this campus, is a struggle in and of itself. But for students of color, especially Black students, being reminded of the UW’s complacency as overtly racist figures plague our campus only heightens the difficulty for us to exist in this space.
A plaque and task force addressing what we already know about George Washington isn’t going to change what we already know about his racism, and that of the UW.
To truly be an anti-racist institution, the UW must address its former and current contributions to anti-Blackness, because as the George Washington statue stands thirty-eight feet above ground and casts a shadow onto our campus, so does its message of uplifting white supremacy as long as it stands.
Reach Opinion Editor Andre Lawes Menchavez at opinion@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @itsjustdrey
