Demand #7: Fund and expand mental health resources

Editor’s note: In an attempt to uplift and amplify the UW Black Student Union, the Opinion section is pursuing eight pieces that will address the UW BSU’s demands for the University of Washington. This piece addresses the seventh demand concerning mental health resources on campus for all students — Black students specifically.
For senior Mahilet Mesfin, president of the Black Student Union (BSU), it was clear that the first time she went to the UW Counseling Center to speak with a therapist would be her last. Mesfin explained that attending a session with a non-Black therapist felt unnatural to her, as it was impossible for the therapist to relate to her lived experiences and trauma as a Black woman.
“I think it is common knowledge that I can connect better with someone that looks like me, has the same background as me, same experiences as me, because otherwise ... when I talk about racial trauma, or when I talk about these bad experiences, it’s almost the feeling of, ‘Who am I burdening?’” Mesfin said. “‘Who am I actually going to have comprehend and understand these feelings and be empathetic to these feelings?”
With a lack of Black therapists available to the more than 48,000 students at the UW, 4.3% of whom identify as African-American, Mesfin’s experience with the Counseling Center cannot be an isolated incident. Because of this, when the BSU drafted a list of demands for the university this summer, the seventh demand called for an expansion of mental health resources available to students.
“Honestly, I think a lot of what has fueled BSU so far is anecdotal evidence or stories from people who had to wait days after a mental health crisis to get responses back from the Counseling Center, so we knew that was a problem,” sophomore Navon Morgan, BSU’s vice president of campus affairs, said.
Last year, The Daily reported on the several weeklong wait times for the Counseling Center, which, according to director of health promotion at Hall Health Patricia Atwater, was directly related to a lack of funding. These services are funded by the Services & Activities Fee, which, due to state legislation, cannot be raised above a certain amount per year.
But, in the wake of this year’s Black Lives Matter movement, this persistent issue needs to be examined through a new lens. Research has shown that there is a strong stigma against seeking out mental health resources in the Black community. Additionally, there are cost and access barriers to seeking this treatment. No longer can the UW afford to look at campus mental health resources as an amenity for students; these services need to be considered as a necessity for the health and well-being of Black students.
“It is very discouraging as a Black student to be able to acknowledge that you need help but you cannot simply get it,” a post on BSU’s Instagram reads.
In a September letter to the UW BSU, President Ana Mari Cauce and Provost Mark Richards claimed that the university is committed to funding expanded mental health resources for all students. The letter detailed the merger of the Counseling Center with Hall Health’s Mental Health Unit and explained the addition of a 24/7 online counseling service, but failed to address the BSU’s demand asking for more Black therapists to be hired to further support the Black student population.
This letter flaunts the UW’s minimal efforts to improve mental health resources offered. But Mesfin doesn’t believe that the current offerings are worth speaking about.
“You can’t brag about all the programs you have and all the things that are in effect to help your students when there is such a lack of quality in them,” Mesfin said. “That’s the thing. It’s like, yes, you can have the mental health programs. Yes, you can fund them. Yes, you can do this. But what are the elements of it, though? How are you actually putting in time and consideration into how effective these things are?”
In their letter, Cauce and Richards made it clear: The UW is working to expand the resources available to students. What they are not taking into consideration is how important it is for Black students to be a focus of this expansion.
“Constant experiences with racism, discrimination, colorism, microaggressions, etc. also contribute to a lot of mental health issues in Black students,” the Instagram post continued. “Many Black individuals deal with generational trauma from their ancestors being enslaved, which is another factor that can contribute to worse mental health. As the community is learning and coming to terms with accepting that mental health is important, we are combated with the fact that we have to share our trauma with a professional who does not and will never fully understand us.”
While university officials have failed to address this important piece of the BSU’s mental health demand, the Counseling Center has published a statement in support of the Black community.
“Anti-blackness is a deeply rooted force of oppression in this country and dismantling systemic racism will require each of us to do our part,” the statement reads. “As a center we are committed to working internally and in connection with campus partners to address these issues.”
The Black community needs and deserves further mental health support from our on-campus resources, and the Counseling Center recognizes this need — but they lack the funding needed to hire Black therapists. In order to show support for the Black community, the UW needs to make a sustained effort to allocate funding for Black-specific mental health resources now.
