The economic imperative of gender equality

Editor’s Note: In the past 30 years, Sierra Leone has gone from a war torn region to a developing democracy trying to recover and grow. This series explores the issues affecting communities in the country today.
For many years, Sierra Leone’s economic growth has been limited by its failure to include and elevate women in the labor force. With a population ratio of 99.33 males for every 100 females, women represent more than half of the population. However, the female labor force participation rate is less than 60%, indicating the country is failing to use the productive potential of nearly a quarter of its population.
In addition, Sierra Leone suffers from low rates of female education, with less than a third of women attending secondary school and high rates of adult female illiteracy. This can limit the professional aspirations of women who do participate in the workforce. If the country hopes to achieve economic prosperity in the future, it must address these gender discrepancies and limitations.
I was able to experience the full extent of this reality during my trip to Kenema and Makeni, two of the largest towns outside of the country’s capital, Freetown. There, I saw women attending roadside stalls or walking around selling a variety of goods from chicken sandwiches to live chickens, but inside the offices of the cities’ mayors and chieftains, their presence was noticeably lacking.
Florence Sesay, project manager at Media Matters for Women, a nonprofit dedicated to female empowerment and education in Sierra Leone, discussed how for many years, women have been systematically excluded from higher positions in the professional and political realms.
“You go to an office, the director is a man and the secretary is a woman; you go to a classroom, the director is a man and the teacher is a woman,” Sesay said. “That hierarchy is always there for them.”
Her words were echoed by her colleague Zainab Sheriff, who told me that in her hometown of Kenema, women had been continuously excluded from participation in the political process. As a woman, she had experienced significant difficulties communicating with politicians for her job.
The situation for women in Sierra Leone does appear to be improving though. Sheriff later expressed her excitement over the election of three female chancellors within her province while acknowledging that this is a small step considering the other 15 chancellors are male. Sesay, too, recalled her delight after the appointment of Sierra Leone’s first female attorney general.
Daniel Hoffman, chair of the African studies program, argued that this improvement can be partially accredited to prominent discourses in Sierra Leonean society surrounding women’s role in ending the country’s devastating eleven-year civil war.
“There is a rhetoric around the idea that women should be in positions of power in Sierra Leone because it was in-part their exclusion from power that allowed the war to happen,” Hoffman said. “That is a powerful narrative.”
The improved situation for women can also be attributed to the work of organizations like MMW that work diligently to educate and empower women across the country.
During my tour of MMW’s rural listening centers where they play informative podcasts about women’s rights and education for the local community, I had the opportunity to speak with some of the women who regularly attend the listening sessions. Many of their stories, as translated through my colleagues, shared common themes about lack of knowledge surrounding contraceptives, family planning, and the necessity of education prior to the creation of the center.
The efforts of nonprofits like MMW provide local communities with the tools and knowledge to raise up the next generation of young women. These tools, in combination with the increased recognition of the value of women’s inclusion in politics, have the potential to allow Sierra Leone to address the gender discrepancies and limitations in its workforce and help put the country on a trajectory towards economic success.
If the country truly hopes to achieve economic prosperity in the future, it is imperative that there are increased efforts to empower women. This can be done by encouraging higher levels of education and supporting organizations like MMW that lift women up. If Sierra Leone fails to prioritize and address these goals, it will continue to lose out on the productive potential of more than half of its population.
