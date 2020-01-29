We can write without fear

Gov. Jay Inslee signed the New Voices Act into law March 21, 2018, giving student journalists in Washington state the same industry protections as professionals. Washington was the 14th and most recent state to guarantee these rights, with 36 states worth of student journalists still unprotected.
Today is Student Press Freedom Day, celebrated in the anniversary month of the infamous Hazelwood School District v. Kuhlmeier Supreme Court decision. This 1988 decision severely diminished the rights afforded to student journalists and we are still trying to recover from this historical setback.
As student journalists in Washington state, we are lucky to have the freedom to tell the multitude of stories that we find on our campus without looking over our shoulders. Our job and commitment is to inform, and Student Press Freedom Day is an occasion to honor that.
But as full-time students, this is not always an easy commitment to keep. Dedication to news can mean skipping class in favor of covering a story or spending long nights in the newsroom trying to put together a print product. The news cycle is 24/7, meaning our work feels like a full-time job on top of school work, even when the numbers on the paycheck don’t amount to minimum wage.
This is the sacrifice that we make. We are not separate from the student body; we are immersed in it. Our staff spans many majors and all grade levels. Unlike other local outlets, we are telling student stories as students ourselves.
Student press freedom looks like stories no other outlet could cover from a perspective no other outlet has. Every state, not just the 14 that do, needs to recognize the challenges that student journalists face, and support them in every way possible.
The Daily has been so fortunate to have privileges that some newsrooms don’t. Today, we stand in solidarity with newsrooms across the country in the fight for student press freedom, and we ask you, the readers of student journalism, to stand with us.
Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Opinion Editor Rachel Morgan, Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson, Sports Editor Alec Dietz, Health and Wellness Editor McKenzie Murray, and Co-Copy Chief Sam Steele, and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Staff. Reach the Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com.
