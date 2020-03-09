Editorial: Coronavirus is cause for concern, not chaos

Last week, the UW administration made the decision to cancel in-person classes and exams for the remainder of winter quarter due to growing concerns about the novel coronavirus outbreak. The UW is the first major university to take such action due to COVID-19.
As coronavirus spreads rapidly across Washington state, students and others in the UW community must be aware of the true public health concern that the virus causes. Washington state has reported the most cases in the United States, putting our university at the epicenter of the outbreak.
Research has shown that young people are not considered high-risk; we have been told that we do not need to be worried because the likelihood of college-aged individuals contracting a serious case of COVID-19 is low.
However, our campus community is composed of more than just young, healthy students. People over 60-years-old are considered high-risk and have the highest reported coronavirus death rate. Immunocompromised individuals, or those who have a weakened immune system, are more likely to contract a serious illness. There are students and staff who have both visible and invisible factors that have the possibility of compromising their immune systems, such as diabetes, cancer, and other chronic health conditions. Certain medications may also impact how one’s immune system functions.
It is our responsibility to create a safe environment for everyone during this scary time. It must be made clear that there is a health threat in the air right now; however, this is not the zombie apocalypse. We have a tendency to try to categorize actions and reactions as black or white, terrifying or non-threatening when, right now, we are experiencing a pandemic that is somewhere in the middle.
The amount of media attention that the coronavirus is receiving can make us feel bombarded with pessimistic information. Coronavirus is a buzzword, but it is justified considering the impact it is having on our community and the world at large. Pay attention, but don’t let it overwhelm you.
While there are plans to begin spring quarter March 30 as scheduled, this is subject to change based on how the coronavirus progresses over the next few weeks. As we head into spring break, wash your hands and cover your coughs as you travel home.
For more information about what campus resources will be available during the campus closure, please refer to this article.
If you have confirmed or are suspected to have COVID-19, please follow the suggestions given by Seattle and King County Public Health.
Visit The Daily online for the most recent information on coronavirus on campus.
Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Opinion Editor Rachel Morgan, Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson, Sports Editor Alec Dietz, Health and Wellness Editor Mac Murray, and Co-Copy Chief Sam Steele, and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Staff. Reach the Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com.
