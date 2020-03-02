Editorial: Our choice for college students is Sanders

As students, this upcoming election can dictate so many parts of our future; we, in particular, need to be paying attention. Electing a candidate who will ensure change for the better instead of one who will maintain the status quo is essential.
On March 10, The Daily encourages everyone to cast their votes, and know what voting for their candidate, as a college student, means. Regardless of which candidate ends up winning the Democratic nomination, this person must be fit to be America’s leader, not just fit to campaign.
The Daily believes that a progressive candidate is going to be this person. Our staff was divided between Sen. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren; however, Sen. Sanders narrowly won the newsroom vote.
Sen. Sanders has been consistent with his messaging since he first ran for the presidential seat in 2016. He has been supportive of LGBTQIA+ rights and gender equality from early on in his political career. Sanders is supportive of the Green New Deal and Medicare for All — just a few of the many equitable initiatives his campaign backs.
President Donald Trump has perpetuated a culture where racism, sexism, homophobia, and transphobia are tolerated. Having someone more progressive at the head of our country will hopefully deplatform this type of bigotry.
We must also pay attention to each candidate’s position on higher education funding and student loan forgiveness. Sanders is in favor of free college and canceling existing student debt, but Biden’s plan relies heavily on community colleges. Klobuchar is focused on reducing tuition costs, while Warren, like Sanders, plans to cancel student loan debt and make college universally free.
Beyond this, healthcare and climate policy will impact us far beyond our education. Inclusive healthcare that is affordable and comprehensive is necessary, as not all jobs after college include these benefits. Mental health is the subject of many conversations among students, and this needs to be factored into accessible healthcare.
The urgency climate change requires has intensified over the course of Trump’s presidency, and appropriate action has not been taken by his administration. The Green New Deal is supported by all of the Democratic candidates, aside from Bloomberg, who has his own climate action plan.
This election is vital in making sure a Democrat wins the presidential seat come November. Someone has to address the climate crisis we are facing and make America a safe place for everyone. When choosing a candidate, consider who will most effectively address these issues.
Ballots must be placed in an official dropbox by 8 p.m. March 10. Cast your vote now.
Editorials are written, edited, and approved by Opinion Editor Rachel Morgan, Engagement Editor Hailey Robinson, Sports Editor Alec Dietz, Health and Wellness Editor Mac Murray, and Co-Copy Chief Sam Steele, and reflect the opinions of The Daily Editorial Staff. Reach the Editorial Board at opinion@dailyuw.com.
