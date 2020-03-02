A compliment a day keeps the gloom away

As I sat on my usual bus route, the 372, I noticed a woman’s jacket in the corner of my eye. A beautiful brocade velvet blazer, with large red and black flowers delicately interwoven with gold thread. I wanted to compliment her, but instead, I sat in silence. Maybe it was because she sat two seats over, and the couple sitting in between us was immersed in a conversation. I wonder, though, what would she have said if I asked her about her jacket?
You may have heard the phrase “random acts of kindness,” where a person performs spontaneous, positive acts for another, often with no expectation of receiving similar treatment. Each act can be as simple as paying for the coffee of the next person in line or complimenting a stranger’s outfit on the bus. It’s an unexpected gesture that puts a smile on your face.
How can these one-time interactions with strangers make gloomy Seattle days a little more bearable? And for those of us who are entrapped by the so-called “Seattle Freeze,” — what stops us from doing it?
The phrase “random acts of kindness, senseless acts of beauty” originated in a 1993 children’s picture book by Anne Herbert and Margaret Paloma Pavel. They came up with the phrase as a foil of the saying, “random violence, senseless acts of cruelty.” Accompanied by Japanese ink drawings, the book follows humans, depicted as animal characters, as they contribute good into the world.
“We’re social animals, and we've evolved such that having a sense of social connectedness with others actually has a lot of health benefits,” Adam Kuczynski said, a fifth-year graduate student at the Center for the Science of Social Connection.
Establishing a sense of connection with others has numerous benefits, he continued. They allow us to conceptualize a network of support, where even small-scale interactions can build up our resilience in handling problems such as stress and anxiety.
Besides this social resilience, the unexpected nature of these kind acts provides welcome relief. As college students, we are constantly pressured to perform well on tests, apply for jobs and internships, and participate in extracurricular activities. Even when you achieve those goals, it confirms that you are reaching your expectations, but nothing more.
In 2016, writer Jeff Haden challenged himself to compliment everyone he saw for an entire day. He stated most of the people he complimented had little relationship to him and didn’t owe him anything. Haden’s unexpected compliments made an even greater positive impact because those people didn’t have to work for them. He also said that although coming up with a personal compliment for a stranger isn’t the easiest feat, it was well worth seeing their faces light up.
Even when compliments are directed toward one person or group, studies have shown that completing these acts of kindness have certain health benefits for the giver as well. Completing altruistic behavior can signal your brain’s pleasure center, according to a study at Emory University. This so-called “helper’s high,” can make you feel as if you, the giver, are the one receiving kindness.
So, if doing random acts of kindness leads to all these health benefits, why didn’t I compliment the woman’s coat on the bus?
Interacting and trying to create a first impression with someone you don’t know can be quite daunting. There’s the possibility of being rejected or met with awkwardness, Kuczynski said. There are certain ways you act around people close to you that you won’t feel comfortable doing in front of strangers.
“People with social anxiety, for example, [have] such a high fear of even going into [small talk],” Kuczynski said. “Their fight or flight response kicks in.”
Sophomore Grayson Parry responds to awkward situations with the former. One time on the bus, he wore a Christmas sweater with the iconic baby Yoda from the show “The Mandalorian.” The person sitting across from him complimented his sweater and began to discuss the show with him. Despite a bit of awkwardness surrounding the interaction, he and the person on the bus continued to talk about the show for a few minutes.
Although the one-time interaction allowed him to connect with a stranger over a show they both watched, he also stated that if he knew he would see that person again, he would be more motivated to establish a relationship.
“If it’s someone sitting next to me [in class], I would try to talk a little more,” Parry said. “I would never get up and walk away.”
It might take a while to get to know someone, but humans constantly outwardly express themselves through clothes, social media, and groups in which they are involved. If you notice something about them that you like, what’s to stop you from complimenting them?
It’s a calculated risk, with the potential to end in awkwardness or rejection. Some people are able to shake off this awkwardness better than others. But when you do end up connecting with a stranger, it’s a pleasant surprise. Although you might never see that person again, that brief moment of human connection can reinforce your sense of connection to the greater community, and ultimately benefit your mental health in the long run.
“You get to be the one to create the connections you want to have,” Kuczynski said. “It involves being willing to tolerate anxiety and awkwardness when it shows up in small talk.”
Reach reporter Nicole Pasia at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @NicoleAPasia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.