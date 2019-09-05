Portage Bay: My favorite on-campus escape from campus

Portage Bay, the piece of Lake Washington that comes up to the edge behind the UW Medical Center on San Juan Road, has been my secret place to escape for two years now. Broad skies, a bright sun (or endless clouds), and calm waves peppered with pristine white boats make a great environment for thinking, rethinking, and overthinking without the deafening silence of a library — where I find each shuffle of footsteps or slurp of Chipotle distracting — or the chaos of a crowded coffee shop.
Both libraries and coffee shops are great places to work. But when you’re done working for the day and ready to plan your next big move in life, the benches behind the South Campus Center that look out on Portage Bay are the place to do so.
I stumbled upon my favorite place to think in the summertime before my sophomore year. I was taking a weeklong seminar that September on health care in humanitarian crises. My classmates and I would come out under the willow trees to eat lunch and talk. Many of them were doctors (the fun of being in the School of Public Health is that many graduate-level classes are open to undergraduates, too, though not many seem to make use of this) and I remember sitting on a log with an emergency medicine resident as she gave me some life advice: Number one, “marry a gynecologist,” and number two, “marry a beta-male.” We sat on the log with her gynecologist husband, who agreed.
I’d come back, in the following years, to ponder many things.
For me, it hasn’t been a place of epiphanies. But in reality, few places are. Rather, it’s the place I let my mind wander, and begin to ask risky questions. “What happens if I withdraw from this class I f---ing hate? What happens if I submit a major withdrawal tomorrow? What if, the day after, I apply to the major I’ve been thinking about for a year?”
My mind would wander into worst-case-scenarios and out of them — whether they were about majors, whether or not I should break up with my boyfriend, or whatever else has plagued my thoughts these last three years — as the waves of Portage Bay gently splashed against the oceanography dock. None of those worst-case-scenarios have happened yet.
I listened to myself and the boats as they went by, from the 520 bridge to I-5 on the other side of the bay, and just like the boats sped through the water in their slow-but-resolute path, I went forward with what my gut was telling me. Thoughtful but determined, I’ve made it this far.
But you don’t have to come here only to make impossible decisions. Sometimes it’s a nice, quiet reprieve from busy campus life when you don’t have the time to properly get away.
Things are quieter here. The sky feels a bit bigger above the water.
Reach Investigations Editor Manisha Jha at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @manishajha_
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism bydonating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.