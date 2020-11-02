If you aren’t wearing Patagonia … are you even from the PNW?

With seemingly no end to COVID-19-imposed quarantine in sight, one of the few places in which we can find respite is the outdoors. Escaping the onslaught of Zoom fatigue for a hike in the picturesque Pacific Northwest is a luxury, but for whom is this luxury accessible?
I didn’t experience planning my first real camping trip until well into college. My roommate and I, both members of the Husky Marching Band, were about to embark on an annual camping trip with the rest of our section. As we debated which snacks to bring and who would control the aux cord, we realized we were missing an important camping essential: a tent.
Although we eventually found a tent to borrow, it was a painful reminder that even though I was born and raised in the Pacific Northwest, home to its sweeping mountain ranges and coastal forests, I was painfully out of my depth.
I went to a predominantly white high school where my social media feed was always filled with posts from my classmates trekking through the woods on weekend camping trips or snowboarding in Snoqualmie Pass, decked out in Patagonia gear, Hydroflasks in hand.
I wondered why my own family never spent much time outdoors. My parents, who immigrated from the Philippines in the late ‘90s, were unfamiliar with the camping culture of the Pacific Northwest. When they took me to REI to buy me a sleeping bag for outdoor camp in sixth grade, we gazed at the endless aisles of outdoor gear, not even knowing where to begin.
The idea of outdoor recreation is heavily romanticized: Images of experienced explorers embarking on lengthy expeditions to remote wildernesses often come to mind. Sadly, not everyone can be Bear Grylls. Furthermore, the demographic represented in outdoor recreation does not accurately reflect the general population. According to the most recent survey from the National Park Service, minorities make up roughly 20% of outdoor recreation participants, despite accounting for nearly 40% of the U.S. population.
“If the outdoors are inclusive or exclusive, it's because we've created them that way,” Dr. Jeff Rose, an assistant professor in the department of parks, recreation, and tourism at the University of Utah, said. The path to making those spaces more inclusive involves breaking down economic and transportation barriers, he continued.
Brands such as Patagonia and REI benefit from the capitalization of the outdoor recreation industry, worth $427.2 billion in 2017 according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis. With images of expensive outdoor expeditions heavily portrayed in social media and corporate advertising, it can be easy to think that this is the only way to legitimately enjoy the outdoors. However, these experiences are unattainable if you don’t have access to resources or established knowledge about outdoor recreation.
“A lot of my white friends that have camping gear of their own, their parents took them camping,” Mo Jackson, one of the organizers of a BIPoC camping gear fundraiser based in Tacoma, said. “Not only do they have the gear from their parents, but they also just have the knowledge of what they need from having gone with their parents.”
The idea for the camping gear fundraiser, which since its inception in July has raised over $90,000 (equivalent to about 600 camping kits), first struck Jackson when they needed to roadtrip across the country to pick up a friend.
“I had to get a tent and some camping gear, like a cooler and my own sleeping bag,” they said. “And it was the first time that I've ever owned my own camping gear.”
BIPoC and people with disabilities disproportionately receive a lower income than white, able-bodied people which limits the ability to purchase camping gear. According to Jackson’s fundraiser, a basic camping kit, which consists of a two-person tent and sleeping bags, costs about $180 to $250. More specific gear, such as larger tents and camping supplies for children or those with disabilities, amounts to more expenses. Then, campers would need a vehicle to travel to an outdoor location and transport the gear, which isn’t feasible for people who rely on public transportation. Not to mention, several parks impose entrance fees or require paid passes.
Money isn’t the only challenge, either. As much as finding affordable camping gear and building a knowledge base for enjoying the outdoors negatively affects certain demographics, so does racist and classist gatekeeping of outdoor spaces.
“A lot of people are like, ‘Oh, well, we don't want everybody to know where this spot is, or only certain types of people,’” Jackson said. “Let's be really honest [about] why you're wanting to keep this knowledge from other people.”
It is important to acknowledge that BIPoC and other groups not traditionally represented in the outdoor recreation industry still participate. Affinity groups such as Unlikely Hikers and Seattle-based Black People Hike, popularized through social media, provide inclusive spaces for people of shared identities to connect and experience the outdoors together. Brands such as SlimPickins Outfitters, the first Black-owned American outdoor gear shop, and NativesOutdoors, an Indigenous-owned outdoor apparel company, empower BIPoC to explore the outdoors.
Even with groups such as these, there is much work to be done in diversifying the world of outdoor recreation. So how do we ensure that the outdoors is truly for everyone?
Of course, immediate actions include providing resources for underprivileged groups, as in the case of Jackson’s fundraiser. And these resources don’t necessarily have to take the form of camping tents and sleeping bags.
“One of the ways that people can donate to what we're doing is with information about hikes and the type of accessibility that's there,” Jackson said. “Other things would be giving people f---ing rides. If you know people that probably want to go camping [but] they don't have a ride or whatever, give them a f---ing ride somewhere.”
Systemic, long-term change involves “diversifying what we mean by outdoor recreation,” as Rose put it.
“Where do we place value on outdoor activities?” Anne Morrison, a director at the Northwest Outdoor Bound School, which encourages character development through various outdoor education programs, said. “And who’s defining that value?”
The romanticized image of white, able-bodied people on remote expeditions with thousands of dollars’ worth of gear is not the only narrative when it comes to exploring the outdoors. Rose explains that participating in the outdoors at the lowest level of consumption — whether that’s enjoying an afternoon in a city park, or organizing a group hike with carpools — is just as valid.
“It’s celebrating things like just going for a hike in your local park,” Morgan Oyster-Sands, a diversity, inclusion, and equity specialist for the Northwest Outward Bound School, said. “Just as much as celebrating doing [Mount] Everest.”
At the industry level, Oysters-Sands also stressed the importance of fostering partnerships with different demographics, such as BIPoC affinity groups and school districts so they have the opportunity to voice needs that specifically apply to them in a collaborative manner.
As individuals, sharing knowledge and keeping each other accountable via social media has proven to be a cornerstone for change as reflected throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and Black Lives Matter movement. So, while you can continue to follow high-profile outdoor enthusiasts on their next adventure, consider learning about and supporting your local outdoor recreation organizations too.
“We are creating those spaces,” Rose said. “We are populating those spaces with our ideas, with our bodies, with our intentions and we should be doing that regularly. I think when we do that, then we create public spaces that want to be lived in.”
Reach Photo Editor Nicole Pasia at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @nicoleapasia
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.