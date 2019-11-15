Symbols of resilience: Indigenous communities seek wellbeing in the face of climate change

In a perhaps intended strike of serendipity, the inaugural weekend of the UW’s new Burke Museum corresponded with Indigenous Peoples Day on Oct. 14. In celebration of the date, guests and members of local tribes congregated beneath the skeleton of a 10,000-year-old mastodon to celebrate the event and reveal “The Weaver’s Welcome,” a Coast Salish-inspired glass figure commissioned by the museum and meant to honor the continued Indigenous presence on the land.
Following traditional Port Gamble S’klallam tribal songs and blessings dedicating the artwork, the artists Brian Perry (Port Gamble S’Klallam), Anthony Jones (Port Gamble S’Klallam), Preston Singletary (Tlingit), and David Franklin discussed the piece.
“The materials we use are exceedingly rare,” Singletary explained, in reference to large old growth trees such as Western red cedars — decimated through industrial logging — which were traditionally used by the Coast Salish people for large carvings. “It’s all about keeping these symbols alive in new materials.”
This transition in material usage is just one example of the many ways Indigenous communities have been forced to adapt in the face of environmental degradation stemming from systems whose benefits they have largely been excluded from reaping historically.
From the responses to the 2019 forest fires by the peoples of the Amazon to the protests at Standing Rock to the 2019 instate of The Arctic Cultural and Coastal Plain Protection Act, Indigenous peoples have been making headlines both on the local and global scale in the fight against climate change, pollution, deforestation, and many other conservation-focused issues.
“If you’re deriving a lot of your wellbeing, physical wellbeing, emotional, mental, all those things, on your ability to access traditional hunting grounds, fish … if those are still inherent to your community’s ability to thrive and if those things are under threat, then yeah, you’re going to more quickly see dramatic impacts,” Brett Ramey (Iowa Tribe of Kansas and Nebraska), director of the Doris Duke Conservation Scholars Program at the UW, said.
Studies regularly indicate that Indigenous populations in the United States and beyond tend to face higher rates of health issues than non-Native populations.
“I think there are definitely outcomes where we see disproportionate levels of prevalence of, for example, depression, anxiety, suicide risk, among American Indians and Alaska Natives,” Myra Parker (Mandan & Hidatsa), associate director of the UW Indigenous Wellness Research Institute Community Engagement and Outreach Core, said. “But it really varies by tribe, it varies by region, it varies by a whole host of things.”
Parker was clear to explain that, in addition to failure to take into account the variations between tribes, “you have to put an asterisk with all of these national studies,” as American Indian and Alaska Native populations are often under-sampled in national health polls.
The factors behind these health trends are numerous, but most, especially in the United States, can be attributed to systemic racism and colonialism.
“At the root of health disparities is often systemic racism because that determines where we live, what sort of access to healthy foods we have, what access to just basic healthcare that we have,” Ramey said. “If you see higher rates of cancer, higher rates of diabetes, like a lot of the things that we see … they all do tie back to ways in which we’ve been forced to operate from systems that don’t have our wellbeing in mind. And it’s not only Indigenous communities, it’s a lot of marginalized identities and communities.”
Chris Boyer, research coordinator for the UW Center for Health and the Global Environment (CHanGE), has spent much of his career working with Indigenous communities in the Pacific Islands and Southeast Asia and has found that climate change and other forms of environmental degradation only add to the challenges these marginalized Indigenous communities face.
“Their access to any resources, let alone health resources, has been difficult,” Boyer said. “Climate change is often seen maybe not the root of that but it’s something that’s going to exacerbate the problems that already exist,” Boyer said. “It’s often called a risk multiplier.”
Faced with the health risk multiplier of climate change and governments which often fail to take their voices and situations into account when putting forth environmental regulations and guidelines, Indigenous groups are taking charge of their own future as it pertains to climate-focused health justice.
While the 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protests may be the most visible example of recent health-focused environmental activism, reservations across the country, many in Washington, have been engaged in similar projects.
Having released a proclamation on climate change in 2007 and a Climate Adaptation Action Plan in 2010, the Swinomish tribe has long been invested in finding meaningful ways to insure wellbeing in the face of climate change.
The tribe, in association with a team from the UW department of environmental & occupational health services (DEOHS), was able to “Indigenize” a framework put forth by the CDC: Building Resilience Against Climate Effects (BRACE). The resulting Indigenous Health Indicators (IHIs) provide a framework for Indigenous communities to examine the threats climate change and environmental degradation pose to their health and wellbeing.
“Indigenous Health Indicators are necessary because current U.S. government public health regulations and policies are based on a position that views risks and impacts as objective measures … but does not otherwise connect them to social or cultural beliefs and values integral to Native American definitions of health,” the Swinomish IHI website explains.
Many have taken note of the IHI, which is now available on the U.S. Climate Resilience Toolkit website.
“The Indigenous Health Indicators really lay out ways in which their community health is directly intertwined with the health of the land, so that’s a great example of a community that is looking at health from a holistic sense that is culturally rooted and can be translated or is otherwise legible to dominant audiences,” Ramey said. “From what I’ve seen of it, it is intentionally created to demonstrate a different way of being that is based on their values while also being first and foremost for their community.”
One of the most significant elements of the IHI is its exploration of ecological and individual health from an Indigenous perspective that takes into account factors which Western scientists may fail to recognize, such as the sense of connection many tribes feel with other members of their environment.
“There are stories about the relationship between these people and their relatives, the salmon, or the orca pods, and so there are whole belief systems that are reliant on the fact that these animals exist,” Parker said. “There’s kind of the science part of it where we can actually measure levels of contamination, and then there’s the critical cultural piece of it that is a huge part of the motivation behind working on this and ensuring that these relatives are taken care of, and it’s not just because we rely on them for food but because they’re important beings in this broader picture of our world.”
______
While tribes never abandoned this universal outlook on wellness, many believe that there has been a revival of sorts in this philosophy’s role within Indigenous communities and beyond.
“To reclaim our understanding of what it means to be healthy, to include not just physical wellness but emotional, spiritual, intellectual wellness … that’s just what I see happening,” Ramey said. “I don’t know if I’d call it a resurgence because it’s always been here but just with more visibility of Indigenous ways of conceptualizing what it means to be healthy and whole on our own terms.”
The work done by tribes such as the Swinomish to improve and ensure Indigenous wellness in the face of climate change is not only important inasmuch as it addresses a population often ignored or poorly represented by national and state governments, but because it is changing the narrative through which people recognize and regard Indigenous health.
“The last thing [communities] want to hear is someone come in and be like, ‘Oh you guys are vulnerable to climate change,’” Boyer said. “They are not vulnerable to climate change, not the people. Their land maybe, but [the people] are resilient; they are the warriors that are going to, in the face of climate change, still persist.”
Ramey agreed that the tendency to present Indigenous people only as statistics of a broken healthcare system fails to provide a nuanced and accurate depiction of these communities dedicated to making change.
“Not to minimize the very real health disparities that do exist because we have to be always actively addressing them, [but] the stories shouldn’t be, including this one, around health disparities that our communities are subject to because that’s a part of the story, but it’s also increasingly a small part in terms of how we are moving ourselves and our communities forward,” Ramey added.
In the midst of the celebration at the Burke, Yellowash Washines (Yakima) of the Burke Museum Native American Advisory Board delivered a reminder.
“We stand on the lands of the Coast Salish peoples,” Washines said. “Today many Indigenous people thrive in this place … and we are alive and strong.”
This sentiment of continued strength in the face of adversity was present in all elements of the event. The songs sung and speeches delivered were not those of a people at risk, but of a people who have and will continue to persevere and thrive. And it all occurred beneath the thoughtful gaze of the glass weaver, at once a reminder of an environment in need and a collection of resilient communities eager to embrace the role of steward for the sake of their own wellbeing and thus the wellbeing of the planet in its entirety.
Reach Pacific Wave Editor Sophie Aanerud at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thesraanerud
