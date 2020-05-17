How to move from the inside out

I remember on my high school cross country team, there was a varsity runner who would throw up at the end of every one of our races. There was another runner who won the “Athlete of the Week” award for running a race despite his season-long injury and collapsing from the pain as he crossed the finish line. He limped up to accept his honorary t-shirt.

Back then, the story I was told was that exercising must be unpleasant, and if you’re not causing yourself physical harm, you’re not pushing yourself hard enough. As someone without a competitive bone in my body, I was just on the team to go on runs with my friends, think of as many creative excuses I could to skip meets, and ride the runner’s high on my drive home.

I ended up quitting my senior year, because I was tired of being told I had to be good at running to feel happy doing it, and that the only way to be good was to hurt my body. After that, I stopped exercising regularly for a while, because its inherent rewards were being undercut by rhetoric that one must hurt, push oneself, and have results in order to leave the experience feeling fulfilled by it.

It took me awhile to unlearn the idea that exercise is a punishment. Competitive sports teams aside, our culture peddles the idea we all dread going to the gym, or we should work extra hard when we “overeat.” I started running regularly again in college when I found it was one of the only things that ate away at the knot of anxiety in my stomach and allowed me to sleep through the night.

When I talked to UW Mindfulness manager Danny Arguetty, I was surprised to hear he had run a similar course with the sport.

“I used to hate running, and then through mindfulness I explored that a little bit more,” he said. “I became aware of like, why am I frustrated with it? A lot of it was that I was over pushing or it was physical education where they were pushing me. Whereas like today, say I go for a 30 minute run. I put my fun music on. It's something that I'm drawn to. It doesn't feel like a chore, I feel great afterwards.”

“So that relationship was really resculpted as a result of approaching it from the inside out, as opposed to 'I need to do this to meet a goal or to lose weight or to build strength.'”

Moving in a mindful way

The idea that the way you move should be directed from an inner place is often termed “intuitive movement”; it draws from the practice of intuitive eating as well as having roots in dance. Broadly, it’s defined as moving in ways that aren’t structured, especially by some outside need to lose weight or to appear stronger, but rather in ways that are motivated simply by the knowledge that it makes you feel good.

“Human beings have been moving since the beginning of our time,” Arguetty said. “So evolution wise, our spine is designed to move in so many creative ways. I would say intuitive movement is remembering we don't need to be taught how to move, but it's something that's instinctual, that's really from the inside out.”

Now that we’re all mostly stuck inside, our lives have become, inevitably, less active. Of course, this isn’t what our bodies were designed for, but for a lot of people, this has ignited feelings of shame and worries about weight gain, just as we’re feeling the pressure to use this time to be productive. First of all, if you’re getting significantly less steps than you used to: Congrats! That means you’re staying inside and protecting people.

Movement does make us feel great though — I miss my solitary walks from campus to home that would reset my brain after long hours of studying just as much as I miss the meditative weightlessness brought on by swimming laps at the IMA pool (but I may miss dancing with my friends at house parties the most). Movement strengthens our immune system, lifts us out of fight-or-flight reactions, and takes our minds away from the onslaught of terrible news or whatever other thought spirals we might be caught in. The healing power of spending time grounded in your body’s sensations in the form of body scans or paying attention to your breath is what makes up a bulk of mindfulness practices.

Another word for this kind of bodily awareness is “embodiment,” which UW dance lecturer Lucie Baker introduced me to.

“Embodiment is kind of a catch-all term to refer to when you're paying attention to your body while you're doing something,” she said. “So right now I'm chopping onions and I could do that in an embodied way where I'm paying attention to how I'm using my hands, how much force I'm putting into the knife and all of that.”

Though we are always in a body, it’s possible to go through life in a fairly disembodied way — not just tuned out to our sensations because we’re lost in our head or the hundred other distractions around us, but oftentimes disengaged from the more informative signals our body is sending us. Moving in an intuitive way requires but also instructs us to move through life in an embodied way. Instead of movement being something we rationally decide to do, maybe our bodies can tell us what it needs.

How do you know how to move if someone isn’t telling you how to do it? How do you know if something felt good if you aren’t listening?

Put a little boogie in it

Along with running, dance is another skill I’m not gifted in. My style tends to lean towards “three year old who’s just learned to control their limbs on a wedding dance floor,” which isn’t to say I don’t have fun. Thanks to TikTok though, dance is kind of having a moment. I might be the last living Gen Zer who doesn’t know the Savage dance.

However, it is a form of movement that is both embodied and joyful. Despite my hesitance, I decided to attend a Dance Church livestream, an inclusive movement class that’s typically held in person, but has now switched to free online classes. Though it’s a dance class, it’s not teaching you anything choreographed, and is even a little less structured than Zumba.

q2 "You're not directing your movement in the way that you would in a traditional dance class. It's really more of a listening practice. You're asking your body what kind of movement it wants to happen right now."

Watching these types of classes from an outsider perspective, they often seem corny and forced, but within 10 minutes, I was completely into it. It was tiring in the best way, and it reminded my body of how it felt to dance with my friends on a Friday night. I was surprised, the way it actually made me smile and brightened my mood for the rest of the evening — a kind of breathless joy that feels a lot more difficult to achieve these days.

I think what’s so useful about this method are the moments when the leaders break from leading you in prescribed movements and just tell you to “dance it out,” usually right as the song drops. Already warmed up and shaken out of self-consciousness, my body was able to move in an intuitive way, not mediated by anything but a desire to have fun. And as long as the music was playing, I found myself unwilling to stop moving.

Baker vocalized why this form of dance made me smile, while trying to learn a TikTok dance just leaves me feeling frustrated.

“A lot of what is traditionally considered dance is more about training, right? You're learning a specific set of movements to achieve a certain style,” Baker said. “When you're using movement in this more intuitive way, that's not the point. We're not trying to train a particular movement pattern into our bodies, but what we're doing is we're using movement as a language to understand what kind of information might be held in our bodies, to access the wisdom of our bodies through the language of movement.”

Baker is also an expressive arts therapist, which uses expressive dance, as well as visual art and creative writing, to process life experience and potentially rewrite it as something more positive.

“What I think is really important about expressive movement is that it's not brain to body, it's body to brain,” she said. “So you're not directing your movement in the way that you would in a traditional dance class. It's really more of a listening practice. You're asking your body what kind of movement it wants to happen right now. And you're allowing whatever's coming out of your body to manifest without the judgment and shaping that we would usually do with our mind.”

These kinds of exercises can definitely make us feel silly at first. It can also feel uncomfortable and even vulnerable for a lot of us to use our bodies to move in an unstructured way.

“A lot of people have a lot of trauma around dance,” Baker said. “They're afraid to do it because they might look wrong or somebody made fun of them, or that story that we have of like, I'm not a good dancer, I can't dance because I'm a boy or whatever it is.”.

“That's something that I personally like to push against, because that idea keeps us dissociated from our bodies and keeps us not as integrated as we could be.”

Guided dance exploration Recorded by Lucie Baker featuring music by UW dance department music director Paul Moore.

Like any mindfulness practice, the practice of being non-judgmental toward yourself — whether it be toward the way your body is moving, the discomfort you feel, the fact that you just want to skip that day — is just as much a part of the process as the movement itself. Arguetty pointed out that it may not be easy to tune into your body in an intuitive way, and that it’s important to weave compassion in as well.

“My primary thing is like, is it making you joyful? Do you want to do more of it?” Arguetty said. “And if not, then there's so many other ways to explore movement. So why are you doing something that's actually not nourishing you, and feels like a chore?

Exercise is not meant to be a punishment. It’s supposed to be good for your body. Instead of relying on shame as a motivator, ask yourself questions about what movement does that makes you feel good, besides getting you “in shape.” Maybe it calms you down or amps you up, or maybe it helps you sleep at night, or it makes you strong enough to accomplish new things.

Especially right now, the options for taking up a new way of moving are not only endless, but accessible and private too, if you’re on the more self-conscious side. Besides the two recordings in this article, UW Recreation has made their fitness and yoga classes free this quarter, and Dancing Alone Together has a calendar of live-streamed dance classes.

