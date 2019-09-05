Aromatherapy: Is it a placebo? Do we care?

You’ve just moved into your new apartment or dorm. Your desk is spotless, you’ve got your fresh school supplies, your bed is made with clean sheets and blankets, you’re even careful to pick up the two or three scraps of garbage that fell on the floor while you were unpacking boxes in your new place. You’re ready for school.
A few months pass by. It’s the middle of February and the surfaces in your apartment are sticky. You haven’t got a clue where to acquire or store a vacuum. There’s rotting food in the fridge. Your trashcan has an overpowering odor that you deal with simply by holding your breath when you walk by it. The mostly-empty Starbucks cups accumulating on your nightstand are growing cultures.
It smells … bad. Very, very bad.
So your boyfriend gets you a Hawaiian Breeze Glade Plug-In, and you don’t know how to use it, so you just plug it in and it smells nice. Satisfied, you leave for class, spend a few hours at the library, stop at Cafe on the Ave (or if you’re me, Sizzle and Crunch) for dinner, and then head home.
You fling open the door, not prepared for what comes next. On the inhale, you feel like a tennis ball launcher that someone filled with tangerines has begun an assault on your sinuses. The plug-in was turned up too high; over the course of a single day, it has formed a cloud in your home, ready to swallow you and cover up the smell of your death with the pungence of something no breeze in Hawaii has ever smelled like.
You unplug the Glade Plug-In, throw it away, and, a few months later, break up with your idiot boyfriend.
I haven’t yet figured out if it’s the stress of school that leads to my apartment getting dirtier, or if it’s my apartment getting dirtier that makes me more stressed. Whatever comes first, the chicken or the egg, mess and stress go hand-in-hand in my experience.
Breaking this cycle is really complicated, but the small things you can do for yourself before you become so stressed can help. This is called self care. Figuring out what calms, centers, and grounds you is essential to your survival as a college student.
One hallmark of self-care: aromatherapy.
Aromatherapy is exactly what it sounds like: Essential oils, like lavender, lemon, or jasmine, are inhaled from diffusers or applied to the skin through massage, lotion, or bath salts to, allegedly, eliminate toxins and reduce stress. And best of all, the smells are not nearly as headache-inducing as the mystery liquid inside a Glade Plug-In.
But what is a toxin, and why would I want to reduce it? I don’t know. But I do know that from massage therapy offices to hospitals, essential oils are used everywhere to reduce stress. According to Vogue, an essential oil diffuser is necessary for the ultimate self-care-ready desk. And the latest oil diffusers are cute. They’re a staple to an adult-looking apartment and, in my experience, motivate me to keep the rest of my place looking and smelling cleaner.
It works like this: The oils are extracted from part of a plant and distilled. The oils, when inhaled, make their way to a series of receptor sites in the brain, including the part that controls the limbic system, or the “emotional brain.” Beware though, there is a lot of misinformation on the internet regarding alternative medicines, so be sure to read up on common mistakes when using aromatherapy and their risks.
While at first glance it may seem like aromatherapy wouldn’t have a more profound impact on the body and relaxation as, say, a candle might, studies have shown that aromatherapy’s potential for soothing the limbic system may really deliver some level of relief from depression, anxiety, blood pressure, and heart rate. Plus, you usually can’t even have candles in some houses and dorms.
One study found that intensive care patients in Korea benefited from aromatherapy by showing levels of decreased anxiety and better sleep.
Patients entering the ICU who did not receive the intervention had far worsened sleep, but patients who did receive aromatherapy experienced little change in their sleep patterns upon entering the ICU, leading researchers to “conclude that aromatherapy is effective in maintaining sleep despite a stressful situation.”
That should speak to the souls of college students.
Aromatherapy is not going to get you the same results as taking 14 credits instead of 18, seeing a therapist when you need to, or hitting the IMA regularly (even during midterm season), but when it comes to improving your sleep or lowering your stress levels, but it’s a start.
