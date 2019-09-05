Chords for concentration

During my junior year of high school, caught in the throws of AP U.S. History and the hundreds of “key terms” I was required to define nightly for the class, I was forced to make a radical change in my study habits. The silence, which had for years served as an adequate background for studying, throbbed in my ears and prompted my brain to wander far from 18th century colonial American history. Something had to be done.
So, as some ode to nostalgia, I pulled out the dusty portable radio (complete with a CD and cassette player), tuned it to the local Top-40 station, and ground my pencils to stubs rewording lines of text onto three-by-five notecards.
While pop hits no longer provide me with the perfect aural study climate, I still find at least some degree of music quintessential for long periods of mental productivity.
The influence music has on cognitive ability is no secret and many studies have extolled the virtues of the mellifluous upon intellect.
A 2007 Stanford study found, for example, that music, or specifically the pauses within and between musical numbers, prompt the brain to focus in a phenomenon referred to as “event segmentation.”
Event segmentation stops the brain from wandering and causes it to refocus its attention on the current; the presence of music in daily situations may cause the brain to engage in event segmentation more often, allowing for increased focus.
Memory can also be influenced by music as any millennial with a soft spot for early 2000s dance-pop can tell you. A 2009 study conducted at the University of California, Davis, revealed that the medial prefrontal cortex, which is a hub for memory storage, also “tracks tonal progressions,” revealing that music is intrinsically linked to memory.
The findings of the UC Davis study also hint at the rationale behind melodic and rhythmic-mnemonics. Mnemonics, or memory tricks, use all sorts of patterns and associations to aid in recalling information (think “soh-cah-toa” from trigonometry). Anyone who’s ever used the alphabet song or has seen an episode of “Schoolhouse Rock!” can attest to the success of mnemonics based on rhythmic and melodic patterns.
“Music engages the memory more than talking or words just on a piece of paper,” Dianna Rose, Lesley University masters candidate and music therapist, explained. “You can remember words to a song that you learned while you were 10, but you can’t remember something that you did last week.”
While there is significant evidence that the brain responds well to the intentional use of music for mnemonic purposes, studies on the influence of background music, in particular, produce murkier results.
A 1997 study in which 30 undergraduates completed cognitive tests in silence and then in the presence of background music recorded that “more questions were completed and more answers were correct” when background music was played, suggesting that background music does influence cognitive performance.
This conclusion has been supported by later studies, but there is far less clarity regarding why, neurologically speaking, background music helps and which other factors are involved in the results. Studies have explored not only the way different genres and rhythms influence cognitive ability, but how different people are impacted based on variables such as IQ and personality traits.
Rose hypothesizes that background music may help the brain focus by occupying that part most inclined to “wander” and thus can be especially useful for those more prone to hyperactivity.
“The classic medicine that they give people that are hyperactive is Ritalin, which is actually a stimulant, which sounds counter-intuitive. However, my gut check would be that people with ADHD would do better studying if they had more energetic music in the background because that part of their brain that needs to be constantly engaged would then latch onto the music so the rest of their brain can be focused on studying and memorizing what they need.”
Senior Rebecca Fogel agrees that background music engages just enough of her brain to prompt better focus.
“It blocks out background noise, and I don’t get distracted by my own thoughts if there’s music,” Fogel said.
Rose is clear to emphasize that the quest for the most productive background music for you will likely take experimentation and exploration beyond typical genre preference.
“What you may listen to for entertainment may not be what you want to listen to for studying because it can be distracting,” Rose said.
Ultimately, as much as ChilledCow’s lofi-loops would like you to think, there is no ultimate answer to Adderall-level focus and one person’s ideal productive playlist may send another into absentminded oblivion.
“The thing with EDM and even classical is that if it’s got a strong beat, for some that kind of beat can keep your brain engaged and keep going … for others something like spa music and space music that has no predictable melody or rhythm [would be better],” Rose said.
Finding the proper music to prompt easy focus can take time. So grab your cat, plop yourself down before a desk which is hopefully adjacent to a window framing a charming city scene, spread out your homework, and slip into some ridiculously large headphones: you’ve got some auditory experimenting to do.
