Clothes I am bringing to the grave

I am the kind of person who has a closet stuffed to the brim — colors, patterns, silks, and knits all snuggled up against each other, begging to be worn. Marie Kondo had built her livelihood on closets like mine. But, being a deep-rooted maximalist in all senses of the word, I refuse to let items go. They act like a road map of where I have been and what I’ve worn. Unlike a true mother, though, I can admit I have favorites — pieces that I will keep with me for all of my journey.
The carpet jacket
I can't remember who came up with the name for this coat, one of my high school friends probably, but she's old, amazing, and my favorite thing in my closet. I was 17 years old when I bought it, I had $20 in my bank account and a 50%-off coupon in my pocket for Value Village.
My new ability to drive unlocked a new level of my love for shopping — I would raid my local thrift stores multiple times a week. I remember on this particular trip, I was feeling uninspired by the store, close to giving in and leaving empty-handed. By some type of fate, or my ridiculous determination, an almost velvet-like jacket covered in winding flowers of blues, reds, and yellows caught my eye. I remember my friend told me not to get it, but I didn't listen. This $14 jacket (ultimately $7 because of my coupon) has followed me across the globe during my study abroad and is easily my most complimented item.
The Milan blouse
When I studied abroad in Italy, every time I went to a new city, I looked for their vintage stores. Italy is known for their fashion, and I was determined to add some of it to my wardrobe. When I arrived in Milan, during fashion week no less, the first place we visited was Humana Vintage, a cheap chain filled with high-quality clothes. It was located right next to the tram stop near the Duomo, but I’ll admit that I beelined to Humana before admiring the enormous cathedral. Vintage stores come first.
When I exited this clothing wonderland, I was out 30 euros but had a jumpsuit covered in fruit and a perfect green blouse to show for it. My time in Milan was riddled with stressful transportation mishaps and unfortunate miscommunication, but ultimately, I left this city with a chartreuse-colored top made of soft ribbed fabric with iconic puffed shoulders. It’s lightly embroidered with matching green roses, but you have to be in the right lighting to see them shimmer. It's not a groundbreaking piece, but it’s a staple item that reminds me of my travels.
Leather cheetah girl
When people think of me, they think of this jacket. I've never owned a more versatile piece. It survives seasonal transitions like a champ. I’ve only owned it a year, but it feels like it's part of my very soul. Bought on a visit to my hometown (land of cheap and quality vintage), she was nestled on the bottom rack of the men’s section.
I don't know how she got there, but it felt like fate when I slid her on and it sat perfectly on my shoulders; she was 100% leather goodness. The brown leather is covered in little cheetah print spots, managing to be fun but understated. Often cheetah print can leave fun and playful and enter loud and awkward, but this jacket manages to pull off chic while staying fun. For the bargain price of $5, I am certain she will follow me into old age and then be passed on to my children.
Reach Pacific Wave Co-Editor Chamidae Ford at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: chamidae_ford.
