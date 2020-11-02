How to plan for not having a plan

I’ve always been the type of person to have a plan for my life. I knew what I wanted to major in when I got accepted to the University of Washington and I had a general outline of what the next three years of my life would look like. I enjoy feeling like I am in control of any situation.
Then it was March, and a lot of my plans were completely torn to shreds. I was supposed to spend five weeks studying sustainable development and women's rights in Mexico this summer, but I chose to drop the program before they had the time to cancel it, knowing that was the inevitable reality of the situation we are in. I never opened the confirmation email of my cancellation. I had planned to get an internship near campus, but there are few opportunities available right now. I am left without a clear path forward, and that makes me unable to focus on what I need to do for online classes.
If we were attending classes like normal, I would have a daily schedule — some kind of structure to my day. I’d make myself coffee, pack my bag, and walk to class. Tiny tasks that make me feel busy and productive that require me to plan ahead. With all of the classes online, it gets a lot harder to manage my time and stay on top of everything. I am constantly afraid I have forgotten an assignment or test.
And while it is hard enough to plan for our day, college students face unique pressure on time. This is the era when — we’re told — we make connections and figure out what we want to do in the future. How are we, as students, supposed to plan for our future when no one seems to know what’s going on?
The general uncertainty surrounding our distant selves can feel overwhelming, but there are ways to ground yourself when everything around you is falling apart. For me, planning for a few days or weeks ahead feels manageable, especially when I use a planner to map it all out. Normally, I take the evening on Sunday to write out all the tasks that need completing in the next week.
“As you’re planning your day, one of the things that will make it feel more in your control is to act like your day is a planned day rather than an open day,” Joni Marts, an academic advisor with the Jackson School of International Studies, said.
It can be difficult to plan out your days when the last thing you want to do is make a study schedule, but pretending your online classes are in person can help you add structure to your lifes and get through another day.
Another thing I have found myself forgetting about is taking breaks from work to walk around, stretch, or get a drink of water.
Taking breaks to center yourself can be helpful in dealing with the anxiety that comes from not knowing what is ahead. I’ve found that doing five minutes of breathing exercises after flipping through my planner helps me internalize the tasks that need my immediate attention and ignore the aspects of the situation beyond my control.
I control my productivity and motivation levels by giving myself short-term goals to accomplish so it feels like I am doing something. Even if it is not academics-related, by telling myself I will put a poster up by the end of the day, for instance, I force myself into action.
“The more organized you can feel in the limitless chaos, the better you will feel,” Marts said.
When it comes to my future, there is little I can do to change the fact that a global pandemic is still ravaging the world. I do not know when study abroad will begin again, and so I do not know if I will get to fulfill a major college goal of mine. I do not know if or when internships will become in-person again. I do know the classes I signed up for and the work I have to do for those.
It is important to remember that there are resources available for you if you are struggling. College is hard, and the whole inability-to-plan aspect isn’t making it much easier. Academic advising is one way you can regain a bit of control of your future, because it is your advisor's job to be able to help you plan.
Academic advisors are not the only resource available on campus if you are experiencing anxiety over the inability to know what the future holds. The Counseling Center has virtual appointments that students can take advantage of, as does Hall Health.
The Counseling Center also has a free program called Let’s Talk, where mental health specialists from the center offer their services virtually for two hours at a time. Students can sign up to participate 15 minutes before any given session starts.
The biggest help to me has been reaching out to my friends and taking time out of my day to socialize in some way. Interacting with people who aren’t just little Zoom squares in my class helps ground me.
It’s OK to not know what’s coming next. That’s something that has taken me a long time to come to terms with, but I try to remind myself when I feel my control slipping through my fingers. I can plan what to do day to day, even if I can’t plan for a year from now, and so that is what I will do.
Reach writer Zoe Schenk at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @schenk_zoe.
