My favorite view: Music Library

The first thing you’ll notice is the panel of windows on the west wall. The windows stretch from knee-height to ceiling, one on top of the other. They protrude out from the building, forming a small nook perfect for curling up with a book. A large tree rests just outside, covering the windows from direct exposure, while still not impeding the view.
By the window is a little seat and a table. From the seat you can see tour guides lead groups of excited high schoolers, shuffling a step away from their parents every time they meet eyes with a passing student — the subtle beginnings of their reach for independence. Tardy students cut across the grass, scampering into Miller while finishing their last swig of coffee.
Visual arts students with large flat portfolios under their arms cross the path just beneath the window, headed for a quick lunch at the HUB before returning back to the studio. The faint sound of piano fills the hallway outside; nobody acknowledges it, for it’s just an accompaniment to the music already going on in their mind. The head of the library comes in, greeting everyone with a smile before continuing into her corner office.
This is the Music Library, the only library on campus where you might not receive a visual scolding for obliviously tapping along to your music as you study. At a school that focuses its attention and funding on STEM majors — creating a minor inferiority complex in those studying the “softer” sciences — this library stands.
A cornerstone of the liberal arts quadrangle, it helps us humanities students feel a part of the school. What we do is important, too. We’re not here for nothing. We may not have the newest buildings or the newest technology, honor-system cafeterias, exclusive study spaces, fancy internships, or even career certainty, but we do have a table and a seat by the window. And that’s all we need.
Reach writer Jorn Peterson pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @PetersonJorn
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
