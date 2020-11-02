Preaching vs. practicing body positivity

I don’t think I’ve ever really loved how my body looks.
I’ve been critical of my body and of how I view myself since elementary school. This only increased after I started using social media when I was 11, and over the many months of quarantine, I’ve been thinking a lot more about my relationship with my body and how society grapples with body image. I have written about fatphobia and body shaming, but I don’t think I allowed myself to accept those words for myself, in the practice of loving my own body.
Despite all the body positivity and fat positivity I generally espew, the expectations of an “ideal” body still creep into my everyday thoughts thanks to the small digs that my friends and family make regarding non-thin, non-“fit” bodies. It’s no wonder that it took until graduating high school for me to actually feel somewhat confident in posting a photo of myself on my Instagram account.
“Body positivity requires individuals engaging with where they stand in many different power dynamics, which is lost in the popularized vision as it centers thin, white bodies claiming body positivity while ignoring the input of BIPOC and fat individuals,” Ruby Harlin, an officer at the UW’s Body Love in School Society (BLISS), said in an email.
The mainstream body positivity movement promotes acceptance of all body types. That much is true. But acceptance is miles from positivity. I think all of my friends would consider themselves body positive — but they’re positive about just one body type.
I guess I would describe myself as chubby, not really fat nor thin. I see how my friends and mutuals hype each other up for quarantine weight loss and six packs on their Instagram posts. And I definitely see how they’ve been not-so subtly talking down at quarantine weight gain. Even though it’s not directly aimed at me, it still hurts because it’s something I’ve been trying to come to terms with for 10 years: honestly loving — or even just liking — my body.
I always tell people that I feel happy in my skin, but for as long as I’ve been conscious about body image, I’ve still been on a bit of a crusade to try to achieve that “ideal” body type. While I was OK with my body, it was on the condition that I’d eventually be able to attain the “dream figure” I so desired.
I think many of us who struggle with our self-image feel this way. People love to hype up those posts of someone displaying their fat rolls that are typically hidden in your standard, aesthetically-pleasing Instagram photos, accompanied by a wide glowing smile and a relatively vulnerable caption. Both sentiments have something in common: these are just temporary moments. Sure, “body positivity, fat is beautiful, love yourself, rah, rah,” but most of us still want the typical dream body for ourselves. Fat positivity in particular is oftentimes a matter of being positive for others but being absolutely terrified of actually being fat ourselves.
So, maybe the issue isn’t necessarily one of needing to be positive about all body types. Can we learn to just be neutral about all body types, to not focus so much on the body? Though easier said than done, it would be nice to just, be; for all of us to be in different bodies and feel fine, to not give a s--- about how we look in that regard.
Why fixate so much on our bodies because of how they are perceived by others and ourselves? Regardless of shape or size, our bodies just exist, and it doesn’t help anyone to be obsessed with them.
That’s what I’ve been spending a lot of time grappling with as I’m staring at myself on Snapchat, as I’m stuck inside with only my chaotic thoughts to keep company — what the f--- even is a dream body?
Part of that Barbie and Ken doll depiction of what to aspire for comes from what we see represented in the mainstream, whether it’s via social media, movies, or those magazine covers. But it’s also stemming from the idea of fat being unhealthy, and y’know, we only want to lose weight because we want to be healthy, right? Well, the history of fat politics has also debunked that association.
“It is harmful to try and change our bodies to look like ones we see in the media, especially because this idea is always changing and what signifies ‘health’ today could be the opposite in the future, and vice versa,” Sydney Steele, an officer at BLISS, said in an email.
So, as with all the other issues in this broken world, it comes down to social, systemic constructs and expectations. Fat bodies can be healthy, and skinny bodies can be unhealthy.
“You can literally see the difference in, say, Instagram comments, where people uplift thin, often underweight women, but then tell larger women that their photos are problematic and that they’re automatically unhealthy,” sophomore Ciara Gormley said in an email. “I think we need to encourage people to be healthy, but have that be focused on lifestyle choices, not a weight one, and to encourage all aspects of health, mental and physical, instead of striving to achieve a certain physical appearance.”
The body positivity movement is lacking because it’s made up of superficial positivity, whilst not actually desiring all bodies, thus creating harm and inequity. And our bodies shouldn’t be about desirability in the first place. We should be learning to love and exist in our bodies, without bounds, conditions, or the goal of an “actual” dream body.
To honestly be positive about all bodies means feeling happy in our skin — our fat, love handles, lack of curves, and everything else — without aspirations of thinness living rent-free in our heads, on Instagram, and throughout broader society.
