Welcome to the Grand Illusion Cinema

While at the UW, I have never lived more than a 10-minute walk from the Grand illusion Cinema. When I graduate, as much as I will miss the friends, the grimy basement parties, and the inspiring classes, I am certain that some of my fondest college memories will have taken place in a dark, 70-seat arthouse theater.
The space is tiny; when I ramble about it to my friends, many have passed by it, tucked into a corner on University Way and 50th Street, without even noticing. You know, next to the Arepa place? Across from Jack in the Box? If they don’t know, the only solution is for me to take them. As a member, you can take a friend for free to a limited number of movies.
The Grand Illusion Cinema is Seattle’s oldest independent movie theater still in business, opening in 1968 in what was previously a dentist’s office. If you’ve been there, that makes perfect sense. The “lobby” has the feeling of a waiting room. As you wait for the doors to open to their single screen, you can peruse various film books that rest on their shelves. The lobby is also surrounded by old posters displaying various film series the Grand has put on over the past 50 years. Some of these include “Festival of Depression,” showing classic foreign arthouse movies with morose themes, as well as “Gunshot for Action,” a festival of classic westerns from the 50s.
“It was initially called ‘The Movie House,’ showing arthouse stuff, and UW students were a big part of its customer base,” Spencer Sundell, a volunteer projectionist of nearly nine years, said. “It was bought by a non-profit group, which later became the Northwest Film Forum … they were gonna cut this place loose, but a group of volunteers that had been working here for quite some time made their own non-profit, bought it from NWFF, and kept the Grand Illusion Cinema going.”
Everything at the Grand is lost in time. Inside the screening room, the chairs seem straight out of the old repertory theaters of our dreams, with their metal frames and floral embroidery. The screen is tiny just like the room, but when surrounded by red velvet curtains, the magic isn’t sacrificed. Before the film begins, a staff member will stumble in front of the screen to introduce the show and remind the audience that the Grand team consists solely of volunteers.
On my most recent visit, the Grand was playing three poignant documentaries, “Honeyland,” “The Cave,” and “Citizen K,” for the weekend of Feb. 7-9. I saw “The Cave,” an Oscar-nominated documentary about an underground hospital in the horrors of the Syrian War. With a theater so small and intimate, there is a true feeling of comradery with the other audience members. For a film as devastating as “The Cave,” the emotions of everyone present was viscerally felt.
One of the beauties of the Grand is how diverse their programming is. One week you can see an Oscar-nominated documentary. In another, a sweet, heartfelt indie straight off a film festival run. Another, you can watch a vintage adult film presented by the Seattle Erotic Cinema Society called “The Sensually Liberated Female.”
I have a bit of disdain for this new onslaught of “luxury” movie theaters, with their recliner chairs and full-menu service during the show. The chairs are perfect if you want to sleep through your cinematic adventure, and I am not a fan of seeing waiters scramble through the audience during my movie, whispering sweet nothings of chicken tenders and pretzel bites. Unlike the Grand, these theaters forget why we go to the cinema in the first place: we love movies.
Theaters like the Grand feel both so essential and so rare. It can sometimes feel like they’re a dying breed, yet at the same time, my countless times spent in the Grand have been populated with giddy movie nerds, enthusiastic to experience something special.
“Will there continue to be theaters,” Sundell said. “I think so, and I certainly hope so. The question, I think, for Seattle, is will there be room in the economy and the real estate market for a theater like this: a tiny, specialized, niche theater, to allow something like that to continue to exist?”
I hope so too. The richness of the Seattle film scene depends on it.
General admission tickets for the Grand are $10 and student tickets are only $7. You can also buy a yearlong membership starting at $40.
