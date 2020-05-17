I’d walk 2,653 miles

1,017 miles into the Pacific Crest Trail (PCT), Jordan Khodabande slipped on a snow-covered section of trail near Sonora Pass, falling 15 feet before hitting rocks, breaking his left foot, fracturing his right, and tearing his knee. After an hour of deliberation, Khodabande and his hiking partners called in a helicopter rescue.
Currently a UW junior, Khodabande began the PCT in 2017, departing his home in San Diego and starting a 2,653 mile journey toward Canada. Upon reaching the high Sierras, a section many thru-hikers bypassed that year due to a record snowpack, Khodabande pushed on, trusting his prior mountaineering experience.
“That confidence kind of came to my downfall because I didn’t assess the risk of where I was at,” Khodabande said. Incredibly, Khodabande returned to Sonora Pass in 2019 via road bike, shipped his bike back to Seattle, and then resumed his trek northwards. “I was really fixated on finishing,” Khodabande said.
The PCT runs like an artery through the heart of the West Coast’s mountains. The trail starts in the dusty Mojave Desert at the U.S.-Mexico border, runs north along the mighty giants of the Sierras, through the oak-covered Klamaths of Northern California, over the gentle green hills of Oregon, and finally through a sea of Cascade peaks, ending at the Canadian border.
Although its origins are unclear, many credit Catherine Montgomery, Bellingham educator and adventurer, with introducing the idea of the PCT in 1926. Linking existing trails, like the Cascade Crest Trail and the John Muir Trail with new trails, the PCT received official designation in 1968 and achieved official completion in 1993.
2019 thru-hiker and Western Washington University student Vivian Voth described first learning of the trail while backpacking in the Glacier Peak Wilderness.
“My jaw kind of just dropped,” Voth said. “I think I was in awe of the idea that someone could hike across the entire [United States] through the mountains and all of my favorite places.”
The PCT enjoys a reputation as a literal pathway to self-discovery, most famously embodied in Cheryl Strayed’s 2012 memoir Wild, which details her experience hiking 1,100 miles of the trail in 1995. Despite beginning the journey with unclear intentions, the endeavour ultimately led her to address the traumatic events of her past. Strayed’s story helped popularize the PCT and the trail witnessed double the number of thru-hikers the year of the book’s film adaptation in 2014.
While thru-hiking the PCT promises to provide those who attempt the undertaking with meaningful growth, Voth urged the importance of not pursuing a particular outcome, giving a cautionary example of a fellow hiker who abandoned the trail after struggling to achieve a specific result.
“This one girl thought that she would go hike the trail and have a life revelation, and she didn’t get any revelation, so she just decided to leave,” Voth said. “I purposely went into the hike with no real expectations because I knew that whenever you set out to do something like [the PCT], it’s so unpredictable that if you do have expectations, you’re kind of setting yourself up for failure.”
While solitude and social freedom might seem like defining characteristics of thru-hiking the PCT, the social dimension of the trail, the interactions and relationships with fellow hikers, ultimately become one of the most compelling aspects of the experience.
“I think a lot of people that do the PCT also say that a huge component of it is the people,” Khodabande said.
The PCT is peppered with utopias run by “trail angels” who provide free lodging, food, and transportation to exhausted thru-hikers. Voth described one such haven, Casa de Luna near Green Valley, California, as a particularly memorable stop on her journey.
“Joe, the husband, makes pancakes every morning, and then Terry does the taco salad in the evening,” Voth said. “There are hammocks in the trees, and this beautiful manzanita forest that you walk behind, and you just sit in the sun and paint rocks all day and listen to music.”
Generosity on the PCT can also comes from strangers with no connection to the trail. Voth enjoyed several memorable rides from benevolent drivers, including a cannabis farmer and a fruitarian in Ashland, Oregon.
“The hitch-hiking was one of my favorite parts of the trail,” Voth said. “I was so worried about it but then they all ended up working out.”
Most thru-hikers develop a “trail family,” a fluctuating ensemble of hikers with which they undertake sections of the trail, often hundreds of miles long.
“I think most people find that those relationships are a pretty key factor of the PCT,” Khodabande said. “They probably know me more than a lot of people I know.”
The intensity of those relationships makes it challenging to leave the trail and return to normal life. “The transition into reality, I think, is hard for every thru-hiker, but going back to college after that was especially hard, because I wasn’t used to being around crowds,” Voth said. “I was just so overwhelmed by the amount of people walking like ants over a college campus.”
Khodabande experienced a similar shock upon returning to college, where the individualistic nature of daily life sharply contrasted with the trail family relationships he described as “codependent.”
“You’re not with people when you’re hiking, but you’re seeing everyone every couple hours,” Khodabande said.
The PCT encompasses a dramatic mixture of highs and lows, ranging from moments of peril to moments of incredible boredom. But that range of experiences makes personal change inevitable.
“Both your physical and mental strength get stronger as you hike, because it’s almost like a walking meditation in a lot of ways,” Voth said.
Another important form of growth acquired from hiking the PCT is simply developing a personal relationship with the mountains and valleys through which the trail runs. Khodabande emphasized how completing the PCT provided him with an appreciation for different geographic regions of the West Coast.
Hiking the PCT changes people. Many thru-hikers develop a strong desire to tackle additional long distance trails. Both Voth and Khodabande expressed an interest in completing the Continental Divide Trail, a 3,100 mile traverse of the Rocky Mountains.
“It’s kind of weird,” Khodabande said. “I think a lot of people in the community can relate that you kind of think about thru-hiking every day.”
