Disaster zone: The UW's chances of survival in a major environmental hazard

On the back wall of Joseph Wartman’s second-floor More Hall office hang 14 small photographs depicting the remnants of a disaster-struck New Orleans: abandoned cars littering the roadside, streets devoid of people, and homes ripped apart.
He took the photos while studying levee failures in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
Wartman is an associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at the UW and serves as the director of the NHERI Natural Hazards Reconnaissance Facility (RAPID). A center of the National Science Foundation, RAPID provides natural hazard and disaster researchers with the necessary equipment to collect and analyze perishable data.
RAPID researchers have traveled far and wide to study disasters since becoming operational in September 2018, including wildfires in California, tsunamis in Indonesia, and earthquakes in Alaska. But the greatest direct threat to Wartman’s life may well be in the building his office sits.
A catastrophic earthquake is expected to hit the Pacific Northwest in the coming years. More Hall, like other older buildings on campus, could easily collapse if such a disaster took place.
The Pacific Northwest is home to the Cascadia subduction zone, a megathrust fault that spans 600 miles from Mendocino, California to Vancouver Island, BC.
Along this fault, two tectonic plates are colliding: the small oceanic plate Juan de Fuca and the North American plate. Some experts have suggested that this movement is setting up the conditions for the worst natural disaster in North American history.
The last megaquake to take place in the Pacific Northwest occurred around 1700. Most scientists expect the region to experience a similar event every 500 years. Some, however, believe the span in which these earthquakes take place may be as short as 300 years, in which case the Pacific Northwest is already overdue.
To accurately articulate the catastrophic effects this disaster is expected to have in the Pacific Northwest, researchers and journalists alike have dubbed it, ‘The Really Big One.’
Neither the UW nor Washington state is currently equipped to handle a disaster of such magnitude.
“If we were to have a major earthquake tomorrow, it would be an utter humanitarian disaster,” Wartman said. “We would never forgive ourselves for being so unprepared.”
Built in 1946,More Hall is an unreinforced masonry building. Its concrete columns could easily collapse in the event of a major earthquake, according to Wartman.
Although every campus building was originally built to the seismic code standards in place at the time of its construction, the codes continue to update while the safety of most campus buildings do not.
The recently retired UW Seismic Resilience Program identified 25 buildings on the UW campus as needing seismic improvements. The estimated cost to repair all 25 buildings is estimated to be around $55 million.
Of the identified buildings, the UW is currently adding partial seismic upgrades to 11, including Mary Gates Hall, Savery Hall, Thomson Hall, Gowen Hall, Smith Hall, and the Communications Building.
Scott Nelson, UW fire safety and engineer manager, chairs the Emergency Readiness Committee (ERC) on campus. The ERC meets bimonthly to discuss and add to the university’s existing emergency readiness program, the UW Comprehensive Emergency Management Plan.
The largest problem the UW faces in updating its older buildings is funding.
“We are dealing with over 200 buildings across the Seattle campus,” Nelson said. “We are constantly working to increase the seismic resilience of these buildings, but with limited funds, we can only do so much work at one time.”
The university’s woes are only solvable if Washington state policymakers step up and take action, argued Wartman.
“This is an earthquake that is coming,” he said. “It’s not necessarily coming tomorrow and it’s not necessarily coming next week. Students can’t do anything about retrofitting buildings, but policymakers can — tens of thousands of lives are at stake.”
While it is impossible to predict when exactly this megaquake will strike, researchers at the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network (PNSN) are working to provide the public with at least a few moments notice.
For more than a decade, the PNSN has been working to develop ShakeAlert, an app designed to give the public early warnings of an earthquake. Funded by the United States Geological Survey (USGS), ShakeAlert utilizes hundreds of seismometers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, California, and Canada to identify earthquakes taking place in the region. Depending on the earthquake’s location of origin in relation to your own location, the app could give anywhere from a few seconds to a couple of minutes of warning.
The app is expected to be available for download beginning Oct. 2020.
As someone who studies earthquakes on a daily basis, PNSN research engineer Doug Gibbons does not think it necessary for students to spend their time obsessing over a potential major earthquake. Instead, he thinks it important students take the time to educate themselves of the hazards common to their region.
PNSN researchers record an average of 1,000 earthquakes with a magnitude 1.0 or greater in Washington and Oregon each year. Of those recorded, the vast majority are not felt by people.
An earthquake is not the only disaster the Pacific Northwest will face. The region commonly falls victim to extreme heat events, wildfires, landslides, and flooding. As climate change intensifies, it is possible that the frequency of these disasters could increase.
Volcanic activity is likely too. Mount St. Helens was named the volcano “most likely to erupt again in our lifetimes” by the USGS, although Gibbons said that disaster is not expected to take place within the near future.
“The more you know about the hazards in your region, the better prepared you will be to handle each situation,” Gibbons said. “You have to realize Pagliacci won’t be open after a major earthquake.”
Nicole Errett, a lecturer in the department of environmental and occupational health sciences in the UW School of Public Health, researches the intersection between policy making, public health, and disaster recovery.
By gathering data on the health impacts of previous disasters, Errett uses research to help decisionmakers establish policies that can better prepare communities for upcoming disasters.
“In a disaster, the attention of decision makers can be diverted in many different directions,” Errett said. “If we are able to evaluate and assess the decisions made in previous recovery efforts, we have the potential to help inform the decision-making process altogether and communities’ approach[es] to recovery from future events.”
For students inexperienced in disaster relief policy, Errett, Gibbons, Nelson, and Wartman all agree that ‘duck, cover, and hold on’ is still the surest means to stay safe in the event of an earthquake.
Potential debris and other flying hazards outdoors often make staying inside the best option for students on campus.
If already outside, finding shelter in a nearby building can be helpful. Newer buildings, like the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering, will provide better protection than an unreinforced masonry building like More Hall.
No matter where you find yourself when a disaster strikes, planning ahead is crucial. Sign up for emergency alert systems like UW Alert and AlertSeattle that give advanced warnings on any community threats. Stock up on non-perishable food items and water bottles in case water stops running. Store flashlights around the house in the event of a blackout. Designate a buddy that can receive texts if local phone lines fall down and identify safe exits to any and all buildings.
“An earthquake may very well happen while you are in college,” Errett said. “Thinking about what you would do is a great first step. Like I tell my students: don’t get scared, get prepared.”
