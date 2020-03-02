Poetry submitted by our readers

11/29/19 4
By Amber Anderson
A question mark hangs in the air between
our supine heads.
Our knees bent in supplication,
we feed on the prayers our hands make.
Sap runs a river between our legs,
thick enough for living things to petrify in.
Puppet's Dessert
By Avery Sabine
who is the marionette loosed of his master and what mischief is he capable of when his strings are left dangling around the legs of his stool, a pedestal which invites inside his hollowed wooden frame a sort of self-mockery like rot or termites or even the fingers of time: it is a sign of his inevitable departure from the world as all things reach their eclipse eventually; anyway, this unshackled entertainer often forgets to breathe as the acoustics of his very own opening act infest and possess the aforementioned hollow cavity of his young wooded frame — who is no match for air alone and is leadened, chastened, and humbled by the palpable demanding force of sound, a raw emotion eaten for dessert, which you miraculously always make room for, no matter how full and broke and late a state the dessert descends upon you in AND is that not why they call it a treat?
Vino
By Ana Kelly
After a while, you can’t make it into a metaphor anymore.
It goes like this:
When your foot falls asleep and then awakes again.
The feeling of dense fuzziness. The pixels you can’t see.
It’s the air between us. It’s the pink, but it’s also the yellow.
It’s the bumping feet and the laughs that tip your head back.
You tip my head back. You paint the ceiling.
Submitted by contributing writers not affiliated with The Daily.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.