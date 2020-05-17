In order to grow, you need manure

If you’re anything like me, you’ve probably gone most of your life without thinking about where the food you eat comes from. Sure, it comes from the grocery store, but what about before that? When I was little, I just accepted that sometimes my mom would disappear for an hour or two and return with bags of groceries.
Every piece of produce, every perfectly crisp apple, head of broccoli, flat of berries, or carton of speckled eggs has a story. They were all grown, picked, or packaged by someone, somewhere before you load them into your cart and haul them home.
It wasn’t until I moved out, started shopping for myself, and covering the U-District Farmers Market for The Daily that I really began putting thought into what I eat and where it comes from. In the course of doing interviews, I met and grew to love the eclectic mix of people who make up Seattle’s farming community.
I found myself wondering what impact the coronavirus has had on the local food economy and the many farmers I met. More than just that, I began to wonder how we can use our current situation, and the hard truths we are facing, to grow and change the way we view food.
Now, more than ever, local farmers need our support. Additionally, as social distancing measures make shopping more difficult, many people are looking for an alternative. One possibility that can help meet both of these needs is subscribing to a Community Supported Agriculture program, or CSA.
CSAs are systems that work to connect local farmers to customers, similarly to a farmers market. However, CSAs offer weekly deliveries, or sometimes pickups, of boxes of fresh produce, eggs, bread, and other farm-fresh goods in exchange for a subscription fee.
To learn more, I reached out to Mericos Rhodes,the marketing manager and co-founder of Spoon Full Farms, a farm located in the Kittitas Valley east of Seattle.
After getting a CSA delivered when he lived in Portland, Rhodes decided that farming was his calling.
When asked about the impact of COVID-19 on the local food economy, Rhodes stated that the global pandemic is bringing to light the shortcomings of our traditional, highly-centralized food system.
The pandemic highlights the fact that our traditional way of shopping at grocery stores makes us more susceptible to food security risks. It is difficult to limit the spread of germs in a confined grocery store, stores are prone to food shortages when supply outweighs demand, and products are exposed to countless employees and customers before they are consumed. Grocery chains are also damaging to local food sovereignty, the idea that local food should be prioritized for purchase over imported, or non-local food.
“We're seeing that if you don't have local food sovereignty, then you don't have resilience in the face of a global crisis,” Rhodes said. “It’s showing all kinds of people who haven’t been thinking about this stuff before that it's incredibly important to take care of our land on a basic level around urban areas, and in all regions, and also important to support the livelihoods of local farmers,” Rhodes said. “That's a pretty profound wake up call for a lot of people.”
For Rhodes, CSAs offer an unbeatable opportunity to grow within the world of food. Every week, the produce offered in a CSA box might be different, and it might even contain vegetables you’ve never tried.
“It expands your cultural boundaries, really, because I think it's as important to eat widely within the canon of vegetables as it is to read widely within the canon of literature,” Rhodes said.
He believes that understanding the way that our food is produced can help us better understand both our bodies and ourselves. His advice to people who want to be more ecologically aware is to sign up for a CSA and to commit to eating seasonally. He recommended buying a regional cookbook like Six Seasons. “I think our body is kind of evolved to eat fresh fruit seasonally,” Rhodes said. “So I've found for myself that the healthiest diet is just eating what's fresh in season.”
If you’re intrigued by the idea of adjusting the way you eat, or by the idea of joining a CSA, it can seem overwhelming if you don’t know where to look. Thankfully, Seattle-based community resource Pomelo is striving to make the transition to local eating more accessible. I spoke with Pomelo co-founders Kate Vachon and Christy Wybl to learn more about their mission.
“I believe that in connecting people to food, and local foods specifically, and educating about the impact of our food systems, we can create a movement of people who kind of shift their behavior towards supporting regenerative agricultural practices, with the understanding that they are fighting climate change and also improving their health,” Vachon said.
Vachon and Wybl also recognize that changing the way you eat overnight isn’t easy, and they suggest slowly incorporating local foods into your diet.
“I think a big part of behavior change is making something a habit,” Vachon said.
The question I get asked most frequently in response to my column is how a college student can afford to shop at the farmers market.
According to Vachon and Wybl, when you compare price-points, market prices are competitive with grocery chains, and the product is better. Additionally, at a farmers market, you are paying for transparency. You know exactly where the food you are buying has come from, who has handled it, who grew it, and who picked it. In essence, you are paying for a more ethical product.
For those who can’t afford to shop solely at a farmers market, Vachon and Wybl suggest setting a weekly budget that allows you to buy several items of fresh produce at the farmers market in order to incorporate local food into your diet.
In my quest to better understand the local food economy, I reached back out to John Huschle, the owner and operator of Nature’s Last Stand at the U-District Farmers Market.
In 1995, Huschle started Full Circle Farms, which continues to deliver produce boxes to the Seattle area.
However, when I talked to Huschle about the shift to food delivery in the wake of the COVID-19 crisis, he wasn’t enthusiastic.
“Agriculture, you know, the culture part is pretty important,” Huschle said. “And that's like face to face. That's like human beings interacting.”
In response to calls for Seattle’s markets to reopen, the Seattle Neighborhood Farmers Markets have reopened in Ballard and the U-District. The two markets look drastically different from the farmers markets we are used to. The markets have implemented strict social distancing guidelines and limited the number of vendors available.
Going to the farmers market every Saturday last quarter allowed the stories of my food to come to life. Picking out produce, often directly from those who grew it, is an intimate experience, and knowing the stories behind the food I eat helped bring more joy to my meals. Eating is something we all do, so we should do it with intention.
So take this time to grow. Consider switching to a CSA, to limit your exposure, support local farmers, and expand your palate. And when this is all over, I hope to see you all at the market with me showing our farmers, and our bodies, some love.
Reach writer Zoe Luderman at pacificwave@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @zozozaira
