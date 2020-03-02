Hygge for the home, hygge for the soul

Every winter, people all over the Pacific Northwest desperately search for ways to alleviate the general malaise resulting from long, dark winters with less light. They go to light therapy, they buy candles and twinkle lights, or maybe they turn to “hygge,” the Danish concept of coziness that’s caught on across the world. While there’s no exact translation for hygge in English, Americans have begun to understand it as a feeling of contentment and well-being, the feeling of sipping on hot chocolate in front of a fire while a winter storm rages outside.
In 2018, Seattle was named America’s most hygge city, based on its weather, coffee shops, and high density of fireplaces. In American culture, hygge has come to mean everything from sheepskin rugs to scented candles to a jaunty tune from Disney’s “Frozen” on Broadway. But none of those things are really what hygge is about, according to Kristian Næsby, a visiting lecturer of Danish.
“In its most basic form [hygge] is to be together with people you love and respect,” Næsby said. “It’s some form of seclusion or finding a little nook, where you feel like you have something together here that’s different from the rest of the space or the rest of the world.”
So while buying candles for your dorm room or bundling up in a new sweater may help you fight the cold and dark, it’s not exactly hygge. Næsby said that hygge comes from being present and engaged in genuine conversation with people you trust, something that’s especially important for young people who are still trying to figure out who they are and what values they hold.
“You mirror yourself in other people that you look up to or that you believe have kind of figured it out in some way,” Næsby said. “I think that in Denmark that happens a lot in situations where hygge is present because you feel safe around the people that you’re with, and you can kind of speak your mind without fear of being judged harshly for it.”
So if it’s not about fireplaces and coziness, how does this help fight the impacts of winter? Næsby said that hygge is about turning your back to the world when it feels dark or sad and looking toward the people you love.
“Because you have a feeling of ‘I can't fix this, it’s too big, sometimes I need to turn away and focus on smaller community,’” Næsby said. “So this is like a little docking tation for your soul.”
Physically, a way to cultivate hygge and alleviate the winter blues is through light.
Mehlika Inanici, associate professor in the department of architecture and director of the Master of Science Design Computing Program, studies how lighting affects satisfaction, health, and productivity.
Daylight, Inanici said, is blue rich and it helps regulate humans’ internal body clocks. Exposing yourself to blue light, which humans perceive as white, in the morning helps wake you up and prepare you for the day. However, in the evening, humans should transition to warm light (aka red rich light), that prompts the production of melatonin, a brain chemical that helps you sleep.
With this in mind, Inanici said that the key to lighting a home is variety and flexibility.
“As human beings, we don’t, in general, really like uniform lighting,” Inanici said. “Like anything else, we like variety in the songs we’re hearing, we like variety in food, we like variety of lighting in our environment as well.”
Inanici suggested using localized lighting (candles, lamps, etc.) rather than overhead lighting in living areas meant for relaxing. Having lighting in a few different locations creates points of interest that lends more dynamism to an environment than one overhead light source would.
In turn, Inanicic said, light sources should be adjustable in both intensity and color because we use our homes for a variety of activities that require different levels and types of light.
Inanici said we like daylight because it changes throughout the day, so we should use adjustable lights indoors to emulate that variety when we’re at home. This way, you can use blue light in the morning and warm light at night, as well as bright light when you’re working and lower lights when you’re relaxing. However, even with tunable lights, Inanici said there’s no substitute for real daylight.
“Despite the fact that we say this is a dark and gloomy climate, I can tell you that there is enough daylight if you spend half an hour outdoors,” she said.
So when all else fails, remember this: The sun sits just behind that Seattle cloud cover and soon it will be spring.
How to make your life cozier
Fill your home with people you love. Be present with them and be curious about what they have to say. Ask more questions than you tell stories. Any space that has people you love can be hygge if you’re spending genuine time together.
Indulge. Whether it’s in candles or food or each other, hygge is about treating yourself and really enjoying the things that make you happy, no matter how small they may be.
Make your lighting flexible. Use tunable LEDs that are able to shift lighting color and intensity throughout the day. Easily programmable from your phone, these bulbs allow you to mirror how daylight shifts and gear your lighting toward whatever you’re using your space for at the moment.
Try using localized lighting instead of overhead lighting to make your living environment more engaging.
Spend time outdoors, whether it’s 10 minutes or an hour. While this may surprise Seattlites used to bundling up indoors during the cold, rainy winters, Inanici says that even in winter there’s no substitute for real daylight.
