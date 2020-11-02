No drama in your life? Pay more attention to your dreams!

This summer, my roommates and I clocked about 100 hours of “Love Island” (UK). I was going to say I’m not proud of it, but actually, it feels like an accomplishment. So why did we permanently give ourselves terrible British accents, you ask? Because our day-to-day life is boring and we needed something to gossip about. In the wake of actual things happening to us, we talked at length about Jonny’s emotional abuse of Camila and Georgia not actually being loyal.
If you’re like us, you miss interpersonal drama and conflict. Luckily, there is one other place, besides “Love Island,” that we can access this: our dreams.
Nothing peeves me more than when people tell me they “don’t dream.” If you aren’t ever entering REM sleep, where most dreaming takes place, you aren’t consolidating memories, you’re going to have a hard time learning new skills, and you’re probably shaving years off of your life. Everyone dreams, scientists think, for about two hours each night. Now, it’s when you start remembering your dreams that the fun really begins.
My friends tell me I have dreams that are unusually vivid, but I believe anyone can access their dreams (unless you smoke a lot of weed) with the right amount of interest. Keeping a dream journal to record them right when you wake up can help you remember them before they slip away, but even just telling people about them tends to open you up more.
Michael Brown, a psychologist in the San Francisco Bay Area who uses dream analysis in his practice, says he never brings up dreams with his clients, but lets them bring the stories to him. Oftentimes, once they start talking about them, they’ll start having more and more to share.
Once they do, he unpacks the dream with them by exploring the associations they have with the people, objects, settings, and even the words they use to describe it. Thankfully, dreams shouldn’t be taken literally. Though there are ideas out there about the meaning behind set symbols — like teeth falling out or pregnancy dreams — Brown says he doesn’t rely much on those.
“The thing with dreams is that it’s so associational, it’s not a matter of creating equivalencies, it's a matter of creating relationships. Creating relationships between these different parts of yourself from different periods in time. It's not just a snapshot of right now, but this may be a part of you from when you were like a small child, and there's a part of you from when you were a teenager. And it's all kind of coming together now as if it were happening right now. That's one of the tasks of dreams to pull out those different parts.”
Even the most absurd dreams can be explored symbolically. For example, lately my house has been dealing with a lot of discussions about our boundaries with who we can see outside the house and, more specifically, how to date. In the wake of one of these conversations, I had a dream that I was hanging out with this random girl and a frog. The frog was disgustingly barfing and ejecting strange liquid all over me and I was trying to help it out. Finally, the girl confessed that she and the frog were secretly dating and they both had an STD — which was why he was sick — and that I had probably contracted it as well since his fluids were all over me. I distinctly remember being angry and revolted; if she had just been honest and told me they were dating, I wouldn’t have gotten sick. There’s some very obvious parallels here to living with people during the pandemic and the importance of just being honest, but I’m not sure what the whole gross frog imagery was playing into — probably some deep sexual shame that I’m still unlearning.
See? Dreams are revealing. I’ll often be describing a seemingly innocuous dream to a friend when, halfway through, I’ll realize the meaning is crystal clear, and just the act of putting it into words has revealed it to me.
I use my dreams to answer questions about what I want or need, to reveal things about myself, and just for plain entertainment. They are a path to explore your unconscious and to see what you need to face, and they’re overall a fun template to access these things.
One question I like to ask people who are in relationships is if they have dreams about them cheating on their partner or their partner cheating on them. Usually, the answer is unequivocal, and reveals a lot about the role they play or the fears they harbor in their relationship.
One time, my best friend told me she had a dream where her bloody internal organs were spilling out onto a pristine, white tile floor. In it, I pointed to them and said, “Those are yours.” She told me this when we were already having an intense conversation about the issues we deal with in our relationship, and that spoke pretty clearly to me about fears she has.
There is also, of course, the whole notion of lucid dreaming which I have occasionally achieved but ultimately pulled back from because of my fears of sleep paralysis. Brown, too, admitted that he attempted it when he was younger, but we both agreed that we preferred to keep our dreamscapes untouched by our conscious minds. I’m happy to keep using them as windows into my subconscious, a place I don’t have many other avenues to access.
“There's real value in nightmares,” Brown said. “The nightmare’s telling you something too. I think a lot of times, people don't want to pay attention to the nightmare. The nightmare is more vivid and it says, 'Hey, pay attention to me.' And I've often found that with folks who have been experiencing nightmares for some time, that just by beginning to unpack them and talk about them, the nightmares start to go away and start to diminish in their intensity, because you're dealing with what's driving them.”
Maybe, the two of us came to realize on the call, the same reason that people seem to be hesitant to remember, explore, or believe in their dreams is the same reason people are resistant to therapy: It’s human to want to avoid our problems, desires, and whatever else is swirling around in our psyche.
“That's the thing about the unconscious is that this is going to be there, whether you like it or not,” Brown said. “And if something is painful to you, better to deal with it than to ignore it. Because when you ignore it, it's going to keep knocking on your door.”
Maybe it’s because analyzing a dream feels like reading a book with particularly obvious symbolism, and maybe it’s not for everyone, but if you find yourself bored inside, you can skip the reality TV and just take a nap.
Reach Pacific Wave Co-Editor Charlotte Houston at pacificwave@dailyuw.com.
