Students are teachers, too

When the UW announced fall quarter was going to be primarily online, the First-year Interest Group (FIG) leaders in our training class were unusually silent. Our instructors asked us if we had any questions. None of us said anything, but in our Zoom breakout sections, all of us were talking nonstop about doubts we had for teaching this fall.
This fear of the unknown is an emotion that I think instructors all over the nation are experiencing. But for student-teachers, this is a unique fear.
FIGs are organized by First Year Programs (FYP) with schedules specifically curated for first-year students and their potential interests, which typically consist of up to three classes. Alongside these classes, FIG students take GEN ST 199, “The University Community,” which is taught by FIG leaders like me.
What makes FIG leaders unique is that we are all undergraduates recruited every year by FYP and trained throughout spring quarter. By fall quarter, we have lesson plans and basic educational training that will hopefully get us ready to go for Husky Kick-Off and the next two and a half months of class.
Being a FIG leader can be an overwhelming position during a normal year as it’s usually their first time being in charge of a classroom.
Despite being online, I find that I’m still learning the same lessons from teaching.
I started as a FIG leader in 2018. Unsure about how effective I was as an instructor, I remember feeling overwhelmed: awkward pauses during my lectures, scrambling for lesson plans, and worrying about what I should teach. To say that I felt incompetent would be an understatement.
To compensate for these insecurities, I would spend at least an hour going over what I should do for my class that week. I would look at self-help articles from veteran teachers and professors. I thought that I could never reach the point where I would feel comfortable in teaching. Over time, the idea of being a “perfect” teacher became my sole focus. I talked to my therapist about caring too much for my students and how I felt terrible for not doing enough for them. I even started holding extra classes for my students to make sure that I was able to give them information outside of my pre-planned curriculum.
By the time week eight rolled around, the emotional toll had gotten to my head. After an optional major’s panel, some of my students told me that their classmates found me “annoying.” I couldn’t help but think that all of my fears had been realized. I thought that I was a failure not only to my students, but to myself. I walked down Rainier Vista, bleary-eyed and dejected.
No technical training prepares you for the need to separate your skills as a teacher and your own self-worth; a struggle every teacher will likely go through. When this question comes up for me, I have to ask myself whether teaching is something that brings me joy.
Despite the long hours and stress, I think that interacting with students and seeing them succeed is what matters for me. There’s a satisfaction that comes from knowing that effort pays off. I still smile whenever I think about the wonderful experiences I’ve had learning from my students, which outweighs the stress I felt during lesson planning.
It didn’t matter that sometimes my lesson plans weren’t working. Nor did it matter whether my students remembered exactly what we had learned last week. My students don’t expect me to be perfect.
I ended up learning that the most important thing was that I cared about my students and my heart was in the right place.
Since fall 2018, I have had the opportunity to help peer-teach labs, intern teaching English as a second language, and continue being a FIG leader. Each day spent teaching, I continue to learn little things about myself and about teaching itself.
Online teaching does create new technical issues for teachers and can feel isolating for students and teachers alike. But I think that peer teachers still have the capacity to try our best and make connections with our students.
Having worked as a teaching assistant for FYP this past spring, I have to say that the online experience taught me that regardless of classroom changes, the fundamentals of teaching stay the same. The secret to online teaching is to remember that you’re still teaching students who need your help. Especially given the online environment, spending time to get to know students is important for building a sense of community. The crux is the same as being there for your students in person — the more fixated you are on being the “perfect” teacher, the more teaching will become a burden on your psyche. At the end of the day, you’re just doing the best you can.
I think that the one thing that peer teachers should remember going into their first teaching job is a quote from Maya Angelou I heard when I first started teaching:
“People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel.”
Reach writer Andy Chia at pacificwave@uw.edu. Twitter: @GreatBaconBaron
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.