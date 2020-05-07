A hint of summer: Weekend heatwave to bring August-like temperatures to Seattle

Following Tuesday’s lightning storm, Mother’s Day weekend will start on a brighter note, as Seattle has a shot to hit 80 degrees this weekend for the first time in over eight months.
For Huskies new to the area, this is a pretty big deal, as Seattle averages only 36 days at or above 80 degrees each year.
Friday, an area of high pressure will move over Western Washington, switching our winds away from the cool Pacific Ocean to a warm easterly flow off the Cascades. When that wind blows down from the mountains into the Puget Sound, it sinks, condenses, dries, and warms, acting as a hairdryer to the Seattle region.
Temperatures will begin to climb Thursday, reaching the mid-to-upper-60s, before skyrocketing to the upper-70s and near 80 degrees Friday.
Saturday and Sunday are both likely to surpass 80 degrees in Seattle, nearly 20 degrees above average for this time of year. In fact, Saturday may surpass the record high of 82 degrees set in 1987. Sunday looks to be a few degrees cooler with a few clouds, likely coming up short of the 83 degree record high set just last year.
While the warm weather presents a great opportunity to take mom on a Mother’s Day walk, concerns about the coronavirus still remain. An extra challenge comes with this upcoming weekend being the first since Washington state began its first step in a phased reopening. With state parks and lands likely to be flooded, Washingtonians will need to work extra hard to maintain social distancing guidelines.
For those less favorable about the warm weather, temperatures will quickly crash next week, with Monday falling nearly 10 degrees, with more seasonable temperatures, and even some rain showers returning on Tuesday.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.