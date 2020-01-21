Phosphorus is the key to solving the age-old origin of life question

Debates on the origin of life have been going on for quite some time with multiple scientists putting in the time and effort to research this topic. Right now, two scientists have come up with a solution to the origin of life problem with their study called “a carbonate-rich lake solution to the phosphate problem of the origin of life.”
The key ingredient to making life possible is the use of phosphate. However, one large problem is that phosphate is hard to find in the environment. Phosphate and its correlation to the origin of life is called the phosphate problem.
In this study, Dr. David Catling and Dr. Jonathan Toner make the claim that one of the best places for life to form would be carbonate-rich lakes.
“Phosphate is commonly called ‘the limiting nutrient’ in aquatic ecosystems,” UW researcher Toner said. The amount of phosphate typically dictates how fast algae and aquatic plants are produced.
Toner says that although phosphorus is difficult to obtain, it is essential for life to exist. However, there are a few known places on earth with high concentrations of phosphorus.
“What phosphate is out there, tends to be locked up into inaccessible minerals and the mineral of most importance is apatite which is very low-solubility mineral,” Toner said.
The answer to this problem is carbonate-rich lakes. These lakes are generally in dry environments where water evaporates from them and leaves minerals behind, creating higher concentrations of minerals. Carbonate-rich lakes are also called soda lakes or alkaline lakes because of the high density of minerals.
When life on Earth was developing, there was a very carbon-rich atmosphere. This atmosphere would have been created and caused by a lot of volcanic activity that was in process to create the current landscape and the reactions supplied a lot of carbonate and phosphorus to these lakes.
At the beginning, the Earth was not able to sustain life because the air and the crust would have been toxic to anything capable of life. As the Earth matured and cooled, it formed new reactions. New dirt and rocks were created and formed on top of the older layers as time went by, and so the phosphorus that was made when Earth first started forming, is deep into the Earth’s crust where it is difficult for scientists to reach so they can confirm their theory.
However, through scientific experiments, we can see that this theory holds weight and it’s not just a possibility, but an actual solution to the questions and problems that have been roaming around for many years.
Reach writer Monica Mursch at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @MonicaMursch
