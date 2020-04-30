To ignore or to investigate: Fake news on social media

The idea of “fake news” is not a new concept. However, it is still an issue that needs to be carefully and continuously addressed.
According to a 2017 report by the Pew Research Center, 68% of Americans looked at news on social media sites such as Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. However, it is not known how much of this news is misleading or outright false.
"Given its impact on the 2016 election and also various public health and safety concerns, we were really interested in seeing how people actually interact with it on social media,” Christine Geeng, a computer science Ph.D. student in the security and privacy lab at the UW, said.
Geeng, along with her adviser Franziska Roesner and master’s student Savanna Yee, aims to analyze how people on social media engage with and possibly interrogate fake news when it appears on their feed.
In their recently published study, Geeng and her colleagues recruited participants and installed an extension on their browser that inserted fake news into their feed. Participants were then instructed to browse through their feed as normal, describing out loud their thoughts as they scrolled.
According to Geeng, this study is unique in that it did not prime participants by telling them they would be seeing fake news. It also made these fake news examples appear as if they were posted by people they follow, as opposed to a stranger. This was done in the hopes of eliciting natural reactions from participants when they saw fake news.
They found that participants interacted with these fake posts in a variety of ways. Many chose to ignore the content due to its length or perceived irrelevance. Others became skeptical, especially when the posted content did not match the poster’s usual activity.
"Most of our participants had surprisingly good mental models of their feeds,” Geeng said. “They had an idea of who posted what content, so sometimes when our extension posted an opposing political view onto someone's content, they were very surprised by that."
Many participants also took into account their relationship and knowledge of the poster to determine the post’s validity.
“If they had some skepticism or wanted more context on the information, they would check to see who the person posting it was and see if this is someone they trust,” Geeng said.
Moving forward, Geeng and her colleagues have plans to expand this research to see how well people remember the fake news that comes across their feed, as well as what kind of COVID-19 related misinformation people have seen.
"This study was done before the COVID-19 pandemic, but I think that a lot of the COVID misinformation that's being spread is evidence of how dangerous this can be,” Geeng said.
There are a lot of things people can do if they suspect misinformation: Use fact-checking websites such as Snopes, look to see how established and credible the source is, or just do a simple Google search on the author and/or the claim.
"Sometimes these things might require a little more effort, but it's for a good cause: ensuring that we are being responsible about what kind of information we are sharing,” Geeng said.
However, nobody’s perfect. Sometimes your friend or relative will let a bit of fake news slip into their feed. That’s why it’s important to train yourself to be a critical reader and consumer of news.
"Even as someone researching this, I've definitely been fooled by fake news before, as a lot of our participants at some point had been, but it's a learning process," Geeng said. "Anyone can be fooled by misinformation, so it's up to everyone to be more careful about it."
Reach reporter Griffin Dugan at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @G_Dawg
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.