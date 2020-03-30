Wildfire smoke poses mortality risk to some in Washington state, UW study finds

As legislators and population health professionals train their focus onto the worsening COVID-19 outbreak in Washington state, researchers at the UW’s department of environmental and occupational health are looking ahead to assess the health risks of the upcoming wildfire season in the Pacific Northwest.
A new study published Jan. 13 explores the impact of wildfire smoke on local mortality. It is the first of its kind in Washington. Graduate student Annie Doubleday and faculty advisor Dr. Tania Busch Isaksen are among the co-authors of the study.
“Exposure to high concentrations is not trivial when it comes to health,” Isaksen said.
Washington state has experienced three of its five most severe wildfire seasons in the last five years. For the first time, over 1,000,000 acres of wildland fire burned in 2015. A similarly severe season in 2020 could give the findings of the study even greater significance. Indicators don’t point to a noteworthy risk of naturally ignited wildfires, but precipitation in March is expected to be lower than average across Oregon and Washington. Warm and dry conditions in April could turn the eastern side of the Cascades into a tinderbox.
“As we are more and more impacted by smoke, especially in the western U.S., and as more research is coming out, I think public health officials are starting to see it as serious and as something that they will have to deal with on a near-annual basis,” Doubleday said. “I think this has only really happened in the last year or two, at least in Washington.”
To focus on mortality as a result of smoke exposure, the team collected data on non-traumatic deaths during the wildfire season from the Washington State Department of Health. They compared the data to air quality information from those dates and locations from the state’s Department of Ecology.
The study found that the mortality rate for individuals in Washington increased by 1% on days with significant exposure to wildfire smoke. The rate increased by 2% the day after exposure.
Since individual mortalities on a given day are rare, any noticeable increase is significant, Doubleday said. Millions of people are exposed to smoke during wildfire season. An increase of one or two percent represents a steep increase in the absolute number of deaths.
The study is part of an effort to prepare public health agencies and employers to understand and communicate information on risk to their constituents. Isaksen and Dr. Nicole Errett co-direct the Collaborative on Extreme Event Resilience lab (CEER), which “drives evidence-based public health policy” in Washington state.
They received a grant in 2018 to convene a symposium on risk communication during wildfire smoke events. The event assembled 35 Washington agencies — the state Department of Labor and Industries, Environmental Protection Agency, and American Lung Association, among others. The symposium laid out a research agenda that featured the effects of wildfire smoke on health outcomes.
“We decided to partner with state agencies to see what research question they would find most helpful as a starting point,” Doubleday said. “They came back to us and said they’d like to get baseline mortality estimates.”
The lab is already conducting research on those with preconditions and socioeconomic factors.
“Lower-income individuals might be living in homes that have ventilation systems that cannot adequately filter out particulate matter,” Isaksen said. “Those are the things that studies are now trying to tease out. There are all these little nuances. That’s why it’s important to do these studies.”
