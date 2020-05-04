The science of sunsets: why golden hour is especially vibrant in Seattle’s spring

Editor’s note: Purple Rain is a column that explores relevant weather topics in the Seattle region, highlighting research conducted by UW faculty.
Following months of gray skies, springtime presents a change in the weather in Seattle. Blue skies can be seen mixing in among the puffy clouds, cherry blossoms bloom under warmer temperatures, and sunsets have become more vibrant.
Over the last few weeks, these sunsets have been especially brilliant and provide ideal selfie conditions. But why are sunsets so nice during the springtime?
First, it is important to understand the science behind sunsets.
In the middle of the day, when the sun is high in the sky, sunlight reaches the human eye as white: a mixture of many different colors. But when the sun approaches the horizon toward dusk, there is a greater portion of the atmosphere that the rays have to pass through. This allows only longer wavelengths, such as red and orange, to extend farther.
“Earlier in the spring, the sun angle is still much lower in the sky,” Robert Conrick, a Ph.D. candidate at the UW, said. “So if you do have a clear day, that lower sun does give more atmosphere to pass through. It’s a function of how much atmosphere the sunlight has to pass through. The longer path filters out more blue and leaves you with more red.”
While the low sun angle means that sunsets during the winter months have the potential to be even more stunning, the Pacific Northwest is often blanketed in clouds during the winter. In fact, Seattle did not record a single “clear” day in December or January of the most recent winter.
April, on the other hand, featured several clear days, a better sign for those searching for a golden hour selfie. But is a completely clear day all that great for sunsets?
As Conrick points out, weather systems tend to weaken during the spring months and the weather turns into the Seattle staple of “showers and sun breaks.” It’s those breaks in the clouds that are the perfect recipe for sunsets.
“If we have a warm front approaching, you’ll tend to have those higher clouds,” Conrick said. “It may not be totally overcast, so that provides a nice backdrop for those sunsets.”
While many believe that pollutants contribute to the visual effects of sunsets, those ground level aerosols actually cause less sunlight to reach the surface, leading to a duller sunset. With Seattle’s close proximity to the Pacific Ocean, the clean air blowing onshore has limited pollution, meaning the West Coast is actually an ideal location for sunsets.
Although ground-based pollutants, such as smog, dampen the vibrance of sunsets, other pollutants such as wildfire smoke and volcanic aerosols actually do enhance the dynamics of sunsets. During the summer months, wildfire smoke from British Columbia and Eastern Washington can often cause the sun to glow a fiery red as it approaches the horizon.
Over the next few weeks, the weather looks to shift to a more summer-like pattern, with mostly sunny weather and temperatures approaching the mid-70s. So next time you’re looking for a colorful sunset, possibly for that perfect Instagram selfie, just remember to hope for some clouds, but just a few.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.