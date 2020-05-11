We need to procrastinate … literally

You’re at a crossroads.
Do you watch another episode of “Too Hot To Handle” to find out what Harry and Francesca did in the overnight suite? Or, do you watch the Zoom recording to find out what you missed yesterday in lecture?
Before you feel guilty for indulging in the drama, recognize that procrastinating during quarantine is natural.
Behavioral psychology professor Ann Culligan believes that students’ tendency to procrastinate during the pandemic is due to a change in our needs.
“We are going to move towards the things we need the most right now,” Culligan said. “Right now, there are needs that are much more basic to our survival.”
Culligan is referring to Maslow’s hierarchy of needs. Maslow believed that our needs could be depicted as a pyramid. This pyramid consists of levels, ranging from basic to psychological to self-fulfillment needs. We focus on our basic needs first and work our way up the pyramid.
At the bottom of the pyramid are our basic needs, which promote safety and survival. This accounts for having access to food, water, and security.
In the middle of the pyramid are our psychological needs. This includes our love, belonging, and self-esteem.
At the top, Maslow believed, reigned self-fulfillment. At this stage, people face the esoteric need for self-actualization — becoming the best version of themselves.
“Typically, when things are good and we are generally fairly safe and well-taken care of and enjoying what we call our first-world privileges, we aren’t thinking a whole lot about safety, we’re not thinking about survival,” Culligan said. “So we’re able to focus on the belongingness needs and the esteem needs.”
In a pandemic-free society, students had the pleasure to take care of their psychological needs. They were able to work on strengthening their relationships and trying to do their best in school.
This all changed when COVID-19 came into the picture.
“We’re living in a world where the threat of illness, and possibly the threat of death, it becomes so real in ways that most of us have not had to confront,” Culligan said. “So, thinking about Maslow’s hierarchy, that knocks us back into that realm of safety needs.” Instead of having the luxury to ponder over word choice when writing an essay, students’ minds are being consumed with having to face the harsh reality that the world is being turned upside down. These thoughts take precedent over earning extra points on homework assignments.
“When we think about it, it has changed our motivation,” Culligan said. “It's changed our sense of what's important and where we should be putting our efforts and our attention.”
Although Maslow’s hierarchy never explicitly addressed our need for entertainment, other psychology about motivation can.
“Other work in the motivation field has looked at the human need for what's called detachment-recovery — the need to disengage from work (obligations) and recoup physical and psychological resources,” Culligan said. “This seems to be a pretty universal need and is related to subjective well-being.”
Research has tied leisure well-being, created by detachment-recovery, to satisfying Maslow’s basic need for security. This is because leisurely activities, like watching Netflix, promote a feeling of safety.
Culligan believes that turning to entertainment during our downtime offers an escape from the stress associated with reality. Watching Netflix allows us to live in a less challenging world, and video games offer the illusion of control, two things that seem unattainable in a pandemic.
For just a moment, we are living in an exotic villa in Punta Mita, Mexico, enjoying Corona instead of fearing it.
And this is okay, as long as you realize why you are trying to escape.
“Recognize what you need,” Culligan said. “If you are procrastinating something you wouldn’t usually procrastinate about, recognize what you are putting your attention and energy on and pay attention to that. Make sure that those needs are being fulfilled or that you’re at least giving yourself the time to deal with those needs, as well.”
