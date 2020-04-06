Junior Joy He merges data science and mental health

Integrating research in mental well-being and data science, Joy He, a junior majoring in computer science, uses data analysis to project the severity of psychiatric symptoms based on individuals’ everyday routines and behaviors.
As an undergraduate research leader, He’s mission is to “use Artificial Intelligence to further democratize healthcare and education.”
She explained that, while it is well known that stability in everyday routines is connected with the status of one’s mental health, it was previously difficult to observe the level of stability in the daily routines of individuals.
Her solution: large-scale data from smartphone sensors.
Focusing on 60 patients with schizophrenia, He’s team directed half of the patients to carry smartphone devices over the course of a year. This allowed the team to amass comprehensive data on the individuals’ routines, behaviors, and interactions.
According to He, the device’s accelerometer can record one’s physical activity on a second by second level, which she said produces “very large-scale and detailed data we can use and analyze to gain meaningful insights about human well-being.”
Additionally, the sounds picked up by the device’s audio sensors may be used to infer that the individual is socially interacting with others and the smartphone’s light sensors can indicate the type of environment the individual is in and how that connects to a routine.
Today, He’s goal is to use data analysis to decipher the association between the psychological symptom severity and the behavioral stability of individuals, sharing that the way in which her team measures stability serves as a “new metric to predict your well-being.”
The project, a collaboration between the Paul G. Allen Center for Computer Science and Engineering and UW Medicine, has allowed He to focus on her technical skills in a research capacity as she looks towards pursuing a Ph.D. in computer science.
As He and her team conclude this research and work towards publication, she reflects on her experience since joining the project during her sophomore year, saying that the guidance from her senior mentors helped direct her to the right resources and helped her in recognizing the importance of asking for help when needed.
She says the most challenging but rewarding aspect of the research was the transition from “starting from not knowing anything to having to develop technical work yourself.”
