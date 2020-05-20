What ice sheets in Greenland and Antarctica tell us about climate change

A team of researchers led by Dr. Ben Smith from the Polar Science Center found that ice sheet loss in Greenland and Antarctica are responsible for 14 millimeters (0.55 inches) of sea level rise to the global ocean since 2003.
Using the newest NASA laser technology from the ICESat-2 satellite orbiting 500 kilometers away from Earth, Smith’s team has been able to accrue extremely precise measurements on changes in ice sheet levels and possible reasons for why it’s changing.
"ICESat-2 is like putting on a pair of glasses,” Nick Holschuh, a post-doc scholar from the earth and space sciences department, said. "We can see individual glaciers that are right next door to each other that are behaving really differently from one another and drill down into the individual processes that really matter in the long term."
The latest paper uses results from ICESat and ICESat-2 missions, as the latter has only been operating for about a year and a half. Smith’s team incorporated results from both missions for a more long-term view, looking at data from 2003 to 2019.
Smith and his team are looking closely at changing ice sheets and sea levels as they could give an idea about the changing planet.
“The thing that we get most concerned about with ice sheets is that loss of ice that’s sitting on bedrock into the ocean is a direct contributor to sea level rise,” Smith said. “We’re trying to bookkeep how the ice that’s gained or lost from the continent goes into the ocean.”
Ice sheets play an important role in the ocean and are a huge reservoir of water.
“The Antarctic ice sheet contains more than 60 meters of liquid water,” Holschuh said. “If you were to melt the whole thing, the sea level would go up an incredible amount.”
To put that into perspective, 360 gigatons — 360 billion tons — of ice raises sea levels by a millimeter, according to Smith. These are huge amounts of ice coming from huge land masses.
Even though that equation requires a large amount of ice melting resulting in a small amount of sea level rise, if these sea level rises increase or accelerate over time, that could make a pretty big difference for people living on coastlines.
The latest coastline population data from the 2017 United Nations Ocean Conference showed that more than 600 million people live along coastal areas less than 10 meters above sea level, and this number is expected to grow to more than one billion by 2050. This measurement is significant in a couple of ways, according to Smith.
“It’s potentially the start of a long and sad story of sea level rise,” Smith said. “If it keeps going that way, eventually over many years, a number of important places will be underwater that we’d like to see above water.”
Validating the observational studies and computer models is really important for being able to project what happens in the future, according to Smith.
Smith and his team measured not only the loss of ice sitting on rock that directly contribute to sea level rise, but also measure the change of floating ice — also known as ice shelves — around the edges of West Antarctica, according to Smith.
These changes were found to be directly associated with rapidly-thinning glaciers, supporting previous thoughts on contributions to sea level rise.
“That goes along with the story we’ve been telling for a long time, that if you melt these ice shelves, it allows the ice to flow off the continent into the ocean more rapidly,”Smith said.
This change is quite important, as ice in Antarctica rarely melts, and very little of the melt makes it into the ocean, according to Smith. The atmosphere has to be pretty warm for a long time for water to melt on the ice sheet and the ocean.
“The ocean is aggressively eating away the ice sheet in West Antarctica,” Holschuh said. “We’re getting the first sign of major changes in Antarctica that could result in three and a half meters of sea level rise, if the behavior of the glaciers changes in a way that we think it will: an unstable and accelerating thinning and retreat that we’re just starting to get a hint of today.”
Greenland, on the other hand, is much closer to the equator, much smaller than Antarctica, and is more affected by warming atmospheric temperatures. The surface melt accounts for at least half of the mass loss in Greenland, according to Smith.
Greenland has lost 200 gigatons a year of ice, compared with Antarctica has lost about 120 gigatons a year, according to Smith. The ice shelf loss in Greenland is happening around almost the entire coast.
“That Greenland map looks really bad to me,” Smith said. “I would have liked to see some holdouts there somewhere.”
Ice sheets melting isn’t the only thing happening in Greenland and Antarctica: Both landmasses have seen some thickening in ice sheets, in certain areas such as inland Greenland and East Antarctica.
Smith posed two possible hypotheses for the thickening. Either there’s more snowfall in the middle of Greenland and East Antarctica than previously, which could be a result of a warming oceans or atmosphere facilitating transport of ice into the continent’s interior, or we’re witnessing the effects of the end of the last ice age.
To find out which hypothesis is true, more data from ICESat-2 will need to be collected. Nonetheless, one thing remains clear.
“One thing we can say with a good deal of confidence is that that small amount of thickening doesn’t outweigh the large amount of thinning around the edges of the ice sheets,” Smith said. “We’ve added up the two of them and they’ve made a net contribution to sea level rise which is pretty significant.”
Climate change happens slowly, but it’s essential to observe behavior that could drastically change Earth’s systems.
“We’re just getting the first tick of how these glaciers are behaving,” Holschuh said. “The longer we observe, the more sense we get for the committed change we’re going to see over the next few centuries.”
Reach contributing writer Diana Davidson at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @dianavdavidson
