How Lukas Naehrig studies climate models to estimate global average precipitation

Bringing together his interests for both data-driven work and climate science, Lukas Naehrig, a sophomore majoring in statistics, has immersed himself in research on climate models.
Naehrig became involved with this current project through his atmospheric sciences mentoring group. Having been put in contact with Dargan Frierson, whom Naehrig had known from his class in high school, Frierson and Naehrig started a small research group together.
In their research, Naehrig and his colleagues analyze collections of models provided by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC), which are used to drive the predictions and assumptions made in the formal IPCC reports published between every six and seven years. From the roughly 30 models Naehrig works with, he takes the observed data to produce an approximation for the global precipitation rate.
Much of the work Naehrig does is also about understanding the issues found in some models and the variability that emerges between them, employing what Naehrig refers to as “baseline information” to discern such issues.
In some models, issues may be as apparent as the model includes precipitation rate data but lacks other crucial variables such as radiation or temperature. By excluding these models and narrowing down the models to only those with reliable data, Naehrig and his colleagues are able to make the best estimates about future precipitation rates.
“Right now we’re looking at past data from those models,” Naehrig said. “Then eventually, our goal is to go to the future and make some sort of prediction and correct some of the biases and issues that some of the models have come up with right now.”
In addition to narrowing down the models, Naehrig has seen this project evolve since the beginning in terms of his own experience with accessing and working with the data. On a group level, he has also seen the evolution of the project as he and his colleagues prepare for the Undergraduate Research Symposium in May.
Naehrig said that the project is still in an early phase, having started a few months back, though he looks forward to sharing the findings as they emerge, likely at the end of the next quarter.
“This is a really good experience, being challenged and being in the real world of researching and analyzing data,” Naehrig said. “I think that this might be something I can look back on for a long time and always reference back to.”
