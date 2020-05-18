Can your pet get coronavirus?

In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, there are many uncertainties surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus. While we typically operate with an anthropocentric mindset, the reality of the matter is that coronaviruses have been found in a wide variety of wild and domestic animals. Bats, camels, and horses are some animals with reported cases, but for pet owners, it hits a little closer to home to know that even cats and dogs have tested positive for the coronavirus.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website, “Some coronaviruses that infect animals can sometimes be spread to humans and then spread between people, but this is rare.” Therefore, research that focuses on animals and COVID-19 can show how people can take care of their pets and still continue to prevent the spread of the virus.
The UW’s Center for One Health Research is leading a study in hopes to gather more information about domestic pets during this time. The household pets that the study intends to observe include dogs, cats, ferrets, and hamsters. That said, other household pets might qualify for the study with the exception of reptiles and birds.
The study is being conducted in hopes of providing pet owners with pertinent information regarding how they can better protect the inhabitants of their household, while simultaneously notifying the general public on possible risks COVID-19 poses to animals. To ensure that the virus is present in the households that are being observed, a requirement for the study is that at least one person in the pet owner’s house has tested positive for COVID-19 within a two-week time period.
Vickie Ramirez is the research coordinator for the study and shared specifics of the study so far. People over the age of 60 are considered to be at a higher risk for suffering severe symptoms of the disease.
“Because the participant can be the COVID-19 patient, or someone in their household, I would say currently the average age of the participant is 50, but that’s not necessarily who’s sick,” Ramirez said. “We have about five households now and hope to get 100 households and however many pets that are in those households.”
The CDC acknowledges that everyone has a different risk to severe illness, but since anyone is capable of spreading COVID-19, everyone has a role in combating the spread of the virus. This study demonstrates how disease can spread and not only infect humans, but pets as well.
As the study develops further, hopefully more information will be accessible regarding the involvement household pets have in the spread of COVID-19.
“Seattle is one of the most pet-friendly cities and I enjoy seeing how everyone likes knowing more about the science of how to keep their animals safe,” Ramirez said.
If you are interested in being a participant in the study, additional information can be found on their website.
Reach contributing writer Alyssa D’Mello at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @alyssadmello28
Like what you’re reading? Support high quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.