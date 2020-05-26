Uptick in outdoor activity sparks concerns around local waterways

Following the dreary weather of winter and the multi-month-long stay-at-home order, Washingtonians are itching for outdoor activity. Although the warmer weather is appealing for a dip in the Montlake Cut, safety officials warn people to take precautions, as local waterways remain very cold.
Even though the air temperatures of Seattle springtime commonly reach the 70s or even break 80 degrees, water takes a much longer time to heat up.
“It is quite a lag for water to warm up,” meteorologist Ted Buehner said in a press conference May 20. “With regards to our lakes like Lake Washington and Lake Sammamish, the top couple of feet are gonna warm up, and usually by the end of August, maybe Labor Day weekend, maybe some places ... will finally reach 70 degrees.”
The peak summertime temperatures in the Seattle area typically occur in late July, but the warmest water temperatures do not occur until the beginning of September. For now, lakes and rivers are currently in the 40 to 50 degree range, quite chilly compared to the average 85 degree pool.
With a nice summer on deck, a 70% chance of being warmer than normal, safety officials are concerned that the summertime temperatures may lead to increased drownings in the cold waters.
“Hypothermia does kill, but it’s really the cold water shock that is the most deadly,” Derek VanDyke of the Washington State Parks Boating Program said. “Imagine taking a shower and your son or child turns that water cold on you. You’re going to gasp when that cold water hits you. Now imagine you fall into the water from your boat unintentionally, you’re going to gasp, you’re going to aspirate, and you could swallow water and immediately drown.”
VanDyke says drownings can occur within a minute of entering the water due to cold water shock. As a rule of thumb, VanDyke uses the one-ten-one rule. When immersed in cold water, the body stops pumping blood to its extremities in an attempt to keep the heart warm. This gives people about 10 minutes to swim to safety before the muscles cramp up and stop working. Within an hour, hypothermia can set in, which is another serious danger with long-term effects.
Another concern officials have is over people’s physical condition. Rob Sendak of the Washington State Parks Boating Program is worried about something he calls “quarantine fatigue.” With people cooped up indoors over the past few months, people may overestimate their abilities to swim. Sendak urges people to wear lifejackets in and around the water.
“I wear this life vest a lot,” Sendak said. “I just try and be as evangelical as I can when it comes to putting one of these things on because it’s going to save your life, and that’s what we’re in the business of trying to do.”
Many drownings occur for other reasons. Especially with college-aged individuals, alcohol and other substances can lead to many drownings which may have been prevented if the individual was not under the influence.
“One of our primary functions, unfortunately, is to recover drowning victims,” Sgt. Mark Rorvik of the King County Sheriff’s Marine Rescue Dive Unit said. “We do see a lot of older teens. Drugs, alcohol, and marijuana can be a contributing factor. When you’re young, you think you’re invincible, but you’re not. So we recover a lot of younger men and women, unfortunately, that have taken unnecessary risks and drowned.”
As for all of the safety officials, the importance of wearing a life jacket when on the water cannot be stressed enough. For individuals in paddle craft, it is a state law that one must have a life jacket and a noise-making device on board. Being without such is a punishable offense of $99.
With temperatures heating up in the coming weeks, it is a good idea to check before you go, be aware of your capabilities as a swimmer, stay close to shore, and always wear a life jacket.
Reach reporter Anthony Edwards at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @edwardsanthonyb
