Marine species leave coastal habitats as ocean breathability decreases

As it becomes more difficult to breathe underwater, marine species are moving away from their homes along the West Coast.
Dr. Evan Howard, lead author of this recent study, emphasized his three main takeaways: climate change causes oxygen levels to decrease, organisms are not adapting to these changes, and these trends will likely continue in the future.
Howard hopes to use these findings to create projections that will help keep the West Coast habitable 20 years from now and bring species back to their natural habitats.
Researchers studied the northern anchovy, a foundational species placed near the bottom of the food web. Changes in anchovy population also affect its predators, like seabirds and seals.
“The ‘why-I-care’ is that these fish, we sort of think of them as this infinite resource from the oceans but they're obviously not,” Howard said. “We should know that there are massive changes underway in the oceans in ocean ecology happening right now. These aren't things that are out in the future.”
These anomalies are due to climate change, Howard said. As temperatures rise, the amount of dissolved oxygen will decrease. Like a can of soda from the fridge that is freshly opened, gas bubbles escape into the atmosphere as the liquid becomes warmer.
“You can't talk about biology until you get the chemistry right,” Howard said. “You can't talk about chemistry until you get the physics right. We have to get the underlying physics right before we can ask more complicated questions about the ocean.”
The physics concepts involved in the research process included gas exchange, seasonal changes, and the movement of ocean currents. Then, Howard identified signals that some parts of oceanic biology are being “physically forced.”
Species exhibit many different responses to oxygen deprivation, like undergoing a change in their metabolism rates. Howard said he felt surprised to see that species along the coast seem to be showing the same response under this climate variability.
“They're moving to stay in exactly the same conditions,” Howard said. “They're not adapting. They're not acclimating. They're not staying in the same place. They're moving in the oceans to track the conditions that work best for them.”
As the climate changes, Howard observed that organisms are migrating to find a new environment with their optimal conditions. This trend indicates that regions of the ocean with low oxygen levels may become emptier as species move out over time.
These shifts may also cause an economic impact, where fishing fleets may need to relocate in the future. Moving forward, Howard said he hopes this study informs policymakers to help restore oxygen levels and keep marine species well distributed along the coasts.
“If we measure the right things, if we understand why they're responding the way they do, that gives us a chance to step in and design responses like temporary protections for certain species or marine-protected areas [to] shift extra stresses away from the hardest hit regions and times,” Howard said.
Reach reporter Annika Prom at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @AnnikaProm
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.