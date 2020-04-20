UW wraps up 15-year greenhouse gas reduction plan

The UW is expected to hit its 2020 goal of reducing carbon emissions to 15% below 2005 levels, according to officials at the UW Sustainability office.
The university’s climate action plan was published in 2009, giving the UW about 11 years to meet these metrics. Although the final report won’t be released until after publication, data from 2018 shows emissions levels about 2% shy of their 2020 goals.
This means that over the last two years, the university needed to shed another 3,517 metric tons of annual greenhouse gas emissions to stay on track. UW Sustainability director Claudia Frere-Anderson said that the office anticipates meeting these metrics without adding costs, but that if they fall short, the UW will invest in carbon offsets to make up the difference.
“For a big university like us, even that will be showing some leadership because we’re holding ourselves true to meeting the reduction goals,” Frere-Anderson said.
Similar to what you might purchase while buying a plane ticket, carbon offsets are payments invested in offsetting greenhouse gas emissions through efforts or projects independent from the UW.
The majority of UW’s carbon emissions come from burning natural gas in the campus power plant, which supplies steam for heating buildings, heating tap water, and sterilizing medical and lab equipment.
According to Marilyn Ostergren, renewable energy liaison at UW Sustainability, coordinating efforts to replace this power plant with a more sustainable power system has been a primary goal of sustainability efforts. However, the emissions goals must balance with budget concerns.
“They put together several financial scenarios for how we could pay for this and did more engineering analysis,” she said. “So we have a vision of how it could happen but the pricing is pretty steep.”
To take all the proposed actions to ensure central plant efficiency, it would cost over $777 million, but will reduce emissions by 92,100 metric tons per year and save over $4 million per year, according to the UW Climate Action Inventory (CAI).
While this plant accounts for about 54% of emissions, another 45% of emissions are from commuting, while the last 2% are associated with electricity generation.
The CAI also outlines several proposed actions to reduce transportation emissions, such as providing a universal U-PASS to employees, restructuring parking prices and upping parking enforcement to de-incentivize students to drive to campus, and providing more accommodations for staff to work remotely and reduce commuting.
Ostergren also noted that UW expects to see a significant drop in transportation-related emissions projections, with most students and faculty moving online and working remotely due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
Although they anticipate hitting their 2020 metrics, Ostergren noted that “the efforts won’t be done until we’re at zero.”
UW Sustainability’s update to the climate action plan is expected to be released on Earth Day: April 22, 2020.
