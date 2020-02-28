From our bodies to our water: Chemical contamination of the Puget Sound

As humans, there are a variety of chemicals we use to stay healthy and make our lives easier. We take medications to treat conditions and disorders, use personal care products to maintain our hygiene, and eat processed food that has additives to enhance preservation and taste.
But what happens to these chemicals after they’ve served their purpose?
When we put chemicals into or onto our bodies, they typically end up in a sewage tank. From there, the wastewater is sent to a treatment plant where it undergoes a lengthy process to remove bacterial contaminants before being discharged into bodies of water.
There are 99 wastewater outfalls in the Puget Sound. However, the water is discharged far enough offshore and deep enough that there isn’t a threat to human health.
“But that being said, if you look at the Puget Sound, there is a background of chemicals like medications, pesticides, food additives, and stuff that we use all the time and it ends up in the Puget Sound at low levels,” Andrew James, a senior research scientist at the Center for Urban Waters at the UW Tacoma, said.
The Puget Sound is the second-largest estuary in the United States. Estuaries are extremely important for aquatic animals because they provide an ideal habitat for feeding and nesting. When these habitats become contaminated with chemicals from treated wastewater or stormwater runoff, fish can be harmed from continuous low-level exposure.
For instance, in Elliot Bay, there are fish showing strange reproductive changes from hormone exposure.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration discovered that coho salmon in the Puget Sound are dying right before they spawn due to a chemical from stormwater runoff.
While there are a multitude of chemicals that make their way into the Puget Sound through wastewater or stormwater runoff, it can be tricky to figure out which chemical is doing what. That’s where the Center for Urban Waters steps in.
The researchers collected samples of water from 18 different locations across the Puget Sound. To analyze the contamination in these regions, they used non-targeted mass spectrometry, a relatively new method to identify chemicals. It allows scientists to figure out what is in the water without having any previous knowledge of a chemical’s presence.
“What you would do traditionally, is spend a lot of time in [the] lab developing a method to measure a particular kind of chemical, and then you’d take samples and look for that particular thing,” James said. “But you don’t get any information on other chemicals that are in the environment because it’s a really specific method.”
But with this new method, they were able to discover 64 chemicals that had not been known to the Puget Sound before.
“Just because a chemical is present, doesn’t necessarily mean it’s harmful,” Scott Meschke, a professor and assistant chair of environmental and occupational health sciences, said.
To deem a new chemical as potentially hazardous, researchers at the Center for Urban Waters looked at data on the interactions between the chemical and organisms to evaluate whether it might be harmful.
From this process, they determined that eight chemicals were of potential concern. They could be categorized as pharmaceuticals, herbicides, vehicle-related chemicals, flame-retardants, or plasticizers.
“The exposure to this soup of chemicals is really hard to figure out,” James said.
Some chemicals might break down into products that are more harmful than the original form. Additionally, chemicals might interact with each other and make it difficult to predict the outcome, similar to how medication combinations we put in our own bodies could have beneficial or damaging effects.
James and other researchers at the Center for Urban Waters are looking for ways to treat the waters to mitigate these harmful effects. There are also preventive measures like green stormwater infrastructure, to filter chemicals from stormwater before they flow into the Puget Sound.
“The more we look into this, the more we realize that our actions matter,” James said.
Being mindful and aware of the products we choose is an important step toward maintaining a sustainable marine environment in the Puget Sound.
Reach contributing writer Taylor Jumpa at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @Taylor_Jumpa
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.