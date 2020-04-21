UW designed puzzle game is crowdsourcing a solution to coronavirus

Foldit, a game created by the Baker Lab at the UW, takes advantage of the creativity of the general population to create proteins that can combat various diseases; generating a protein that can treat COVID-19 is their latest goal.
In Washington state alone, more than 10,000 people have contracted COVID-19 and over 500 people have died. This pandemic has taken over our lives; practically everybody around the globe is confining themselves to their homes, local businesses are struggling, and hundreds of new cases of COVID-19 are appearing every day. With all of this happening, you may be asking yourself, how can I help with this situation? Well, maybe you can find a treatment for the coronavirus using Foldit.
Launched in Dr. David Baker’s lab at the UW back in 2008, Foldit is a protein folding game that is used to crowdsource research in protein structure and folding. Since the coronavirus outbreak in January, the game has been giving players the opportunity to fold up a new protein that might be used as an antiviral drug against SARS-CoV-2, the viral pathogen that causes COVID-19.
“Currently, we are working with a protein directly from SARS-CoV-2,” Brian Koepnick, a research scientist in the Baker Lab, said. “SARS-CoV-2 has 20-30 proteins that are necessary for it to replicate, but we are only looking at one of those proteins in this game.”
Because the protein of interest is so massive, Foldit players will only work with the small portion that is needed to design an effective antiviral drug against it.
The game challenges users to create a protein that aims to block how the virus recognizes and targets human cells. SARS-CoV-2 is covered in “spike” proteins that stick out from its surface and are involved in binding to a receptor protein on the cell surface. This binding event creates a “handshake” between the virus and human cells. A successful protein designed through Foldit would encounter the spike proteins and block this “handshake” interaction, disabling the virus to enter human cells.
The best part of Foldit is that you do not have to know anything about proteins to play the game. And if you know nothing about proteins, it is also a fun tool with which you can get familiar with the scientific concepts that apply to people around the world.
“Creativity is the key word,” Koepnick said, referring to the many protein solutions he has looked at through the game. “When we crowdsource problems like this, when we ask thousands of different people to contribute solutions, we get thousands of different answers. We get many creative and diverse approaches to the same problem. And that is very useful in problems like protein design which are very open-ended and where we have no idea what the best solution would be.”
Currently, there are 99 potential user-created proteins that have the potential to treat coronavirus. Scientists in the Baker Lab are starting to synthesize these proteins in the lab and test them to evaluate whether they can bind to an inactive form of SARS-CoV-2.
During this stage, many potential proteins will be eliminated due to unforeseen, unfavorable protein interactions with the virus. If a valid protein is found, the next steps would be to test the proteins in clinical trials to evaluate whether they work as an effective drug in vivo.
“However, we don’t know what will work unless we test it,” Koepnick said.
Foldit is encouraging users to continue to work on this problem until they have a solution at hand. If you have time, why don't you give it a shot?
Reach reporter Manjari Anant at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @manjari_017
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.