Climate change lecture unearths historical ‘Gaia hypothesis’

The UW welcomed Jennifer Thomson on the 50th anniversary of Earth Day to give a Zoom lecture called “Gaia has a fever” on the history and politics of climate change and justice. Gaia comes from the Greek word for “‘earth,” and the “fever” referred to global warming.
Thomson, an assistant professor of history at Bucknell University, focuses on health, the environment, politics, and structural inequality. Her book “The Wild and the Toxic: Health and American Environmental Politics” was published in May 2019. Her lecture was cosponsored by the department of history, the College of the Environment, Nature and Health, and UW Sustainability.
“We wanted to invite people from all backgrounds to engage in a collective reflection and transform Earth Day into a more-than-a-day opportunity,” Isabel Carrera Zamanillo, a Ph.D. student in the School of Environmental and Forest Sciences and one of the event organizers, said.
Thomson’s lecture detailed the Gaia hypothesis, a geological hypothesis created by chemist James Lovelock in the late 1960s and early ‘70s. The hypothesis describes the Earth as a single body with its several ecosystems acting as different organs.
“Lovelock hypothesized that everything on the planet — whales, viruses, oaks, algae — could be regarded as constituting a single living entity,” Thomson said. “Capable of manipulating the Earth's atmosphere to suit its overall needs.”
When human interference like mass agriculture and industrialization interrupted the self-regulating balance of the planet, Lovelock likened the Earth to a patient visiting the doctor with a persistent fever, skin damage, and chemical imbalances.
“As [Lovelock] saw it, a general practitioner reading these reports would not rush to conclusions, but know instead that old planets can evolve intelligent species with pathogenic capacity Thomson said. “The real threat posed to Gaia was human disruption of homeostasis.”
Deforestation caused “bare patches” of skin and prevented Gaia from being able to regulate the fever — global warming. The increased chemicals were atmospheric carbon dioxide and methane from societal production. Humans were the “intelligent species with pathogenic capacity” and they were slowly killing their host.
All these issues have only worsened in the last few decades as adequate relief efforts have not been taken due to oil companies’ interference, political stagnation, and the minimization of Indigenous voices.
Humans have damaged Earth’s homeostasis to the extent that the earth cannot heal itself and will have to rely on human intervention. This dynamic is thought of as “the pathogen and the healer” problem. Humans are killing the earth but are also the only things that can save it.
“Certainly there is a place for environmental regulation,” Thomson said. “There’s obviously not only a place for but a desperate need for scientific analysis and the valorization of scientific conclusions.”
