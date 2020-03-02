The many brains of an octopus

An octopus has two-thirds of its brain cells in its suckers — suction cups along its arms that help in catching prey and moving around. This enables the octopus to process information locally and allows the arms to work independent of the brain.
Researchers at the Gire Lab at the UW are attempting to understand the unique process of decision making in octopuses. Each sucker behaves as if it has its own brain.
For example, once a task — say, “grasping” — is selected, the suckers analyze mechanical and chemical information from the environment and decide on the specifics of the arm movement, like where to bend and by how much.
“The brain will tell the arm that it needs to bend, and suckers share information from the environment with each other to decide on exactly where the arm should bend,” David Gire, an assistant professor in the department of psychology, said.
The brain and the suckers manage different stages of decision-making. However, suckers first engage in examining an object and only then the signal is sent to the brain.
Cephalopods, like the octopus and the squid, have a tremendously soft or flexible body, owing to a lack of a skeletal system. While this has certain evolutionary advantages, such as the ability to fit into tiny crevices to find food or protection, that is too much mechanical information to process. Thus, octopuses developed this unique method of processing information to prevent overloading the brain with information.
“The brain would be overloaded if it needed to understand the shape of all the arms all at once, so the brain has offloaded a great deal of computation into its arms and suckers,” Dominic Sivitilli, a Ph.D. student in behavioral neuroscience and astrobiology, said.
By determining the relevance of information locally, the brain is freed up to focus only on the most relevant information.
“The more suckers that are engaged with an object, the more the brain will be aware of it, and the more influence the suckers will have over the decision making of the brain,” Sivitilli said.
Additionally, a decentralized nervous system also increases the range of information that can be gathered.
To observe the octopuses’ process of decision making, Gire and his team filmed captive octopuses as they were exposed to new objects.
“They are strangely familiar in their curiosity … the way they explore their environment or the way they interact with novelty,” Sivitilli said.
Often, the octopuses try to grab or crawl away with a new object. Currently, Sivitilli is hoping to understand the strategies the octopus uses to coordinate its multiple, soft, computationally complex limbs.
According to Gire, the UW offers the best location for an octopus neuroscience lab because of the availability of local species from the Puget Sound, UW collaborations with and access to the Friday Harbor Laboratories, and a marine research facility on San Juan Island.
