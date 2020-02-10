Accessible voice interface for social well-being

With the rise of voice technology owned by millions of people, talking to our phones, speakers, and even refrigerators will soon be the most common human-computer interaction. However, companies that engineer voice devices, like Google and Amazon, still haven’t considered one customer in mind — the aging population.
The University of Michigan’s (UM) National Poll on Healthy Aging reported that adults aged 50 to 80 are at risk of loneliness — 34% felt a lack of companionship and 27% felt isolated. The cause varies from living far from their children, having limited mobility, and not having access to transportation.
Dr. Robin Brewer, assistant professor at the UM, talked about the potential of voice user interface (VUI) for social well-being in a lecture hosted by UW Design Use Build (DUB). Her research studies older adults with “late-life disabilities” and their use of technology.
But why voice and not visuals?
Brewer’s research found that accessible technology is harder to learn for people with late-life disabilities. Adults with visual impairment mentioned that they feel “overwhelmed” using screen-readers, and those with motor impairment find it difficult to navigate a screen with a mouse.
VUI, on the other hand, can be activated on any device and the interaction is easy enough to learn.
Brewer began her talk by addressing the “positive aging perspective,” which focuses on empowering accessibility rather than “fixing” deficiencies among older people. The perspective also removes the “help-based model design” which views older adults as needing constant assistance.
In her early work, she investigated how older adults use blogging to engage in online communities. The research found that adults blog regularly to express their well-being and develop relationships with like-minded people.
"This is missing in a lot of research related to aging, which tends to focus on ‘How do we support older adults in engaging with their grandchildren?’” Brewer said. “But really, people who were blogging on these platforms specifically said, ‘I am not on Facebook because I don’t want my family members to see or judge me.’”
Although a meaningful activity, blogging is only available to adults who have access to the internet. Those living in areas without connection are excluded from contemporary life and are at risk of social isolation.
In response, Brewer furthered her research by designing “xPress,” which allows people to blog on their phones, including landline phones, without needing the internet.
First, the user calls a designated number which routes to the main menu. Then, they choose to either listen, comment, or create a new post, navigating on their keypad. To create content, the user speaks directly to the phone receiver.
“We wanted to understand how this supported their needs and values of community and engagement,” she said. “We found evidence that it strengthens new ties.”
After 10 weeks, participants felt less stigmatized when walking on the streets and were able to discuss disability-related issues more openly.
“It was a community that alleviated the stigma and challenges of connecting with other people in person,” Brewer said. “It provides a safe space for sharing and learning new information about disability.”
Despite the fact that health advice given by voice assistants can pose potential failure, harm, and even death, Brewer challenges this reality by designing ethical VUI to support health and well-being in her research.
“It’s very important to study how people are asking these health-related questions and how people are evaluating this information that they receive from these devices,” she said.
The problem becomes more difficult when addressing patients from underserved communities, as most are restricted from accessing mainstream medical providers.
In her upcoming work, Brewer has ambitions to create health-related VUI that are “companions” to older adults. She envisions a possibility where voice assistants follow the user throughout their lifespan, learning their needs, health, and emotions along the way.
While aging is inevitable, the help of voice technology that says “good morning” and “how are you doing” can ensure people age healthily and not alone.
Reach reporter Anh Nguyen at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @thedailyanh
