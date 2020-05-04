Senior Nathanael Ramos works to curb pharmaceutical pollution in aquatic ecosystems

Trace amounts of pharmaceutical compounds are being detected in aquatic ecosystems and drinking water around the world. Nathanael Ramos, a senior majoring in chemical engineering, has been tackling this problem since he joined the Hillhouse Research Group’s project on the electrochemical degradation of pharmaceutical compounds in wastewater.
Ramos explained that only a small fraction of pharmaceutical compounds ingested are absorbed by the human body while the rest is excreted as waste. When the compounds enter conventional wastewater treatment plants, they are unable to be degraded.
The inability for the compounds to be degraded in wastewater poses concerns about the potential environmental and health impacts the compounds could have as they continue to enter ecosystems and drinking water.
Ramos joined the team early in his junior year — six months after it had started — which allowed him to enter during a time of “exploration, finding out how to build infrastructure for data analysis, and identifying the problem and breaking it down into smaller steps.”
After learning more about the aims of the project and how to run lab experiments, Ramos began working on more specific tasks, such as the oxidation of pharmaceutical compounds.
Given that some components of human urine are conductive, Ramos explained that electrochemical oxidation — passing electricity through them — is a way to “break them down so they’re not biologically active.” He noted, however, the danger in forming toxic compounds through the process.
“There’s a balance,” Ramos said. “You want to oxidize the pharmaceuticals but not oxidize these other compounds that may have even worse toxicity than the pharmaceutical compound itself.”
Running a chemical oxidation in a solution of sodium chloride, water, urea, and pharmaceutical compounds, the team took samples through time to determine the concentration changes and was able to degrade the compound to below 1% of its initial concentration within just two hours.
Ramos explained the overall goal of the project is to design a “small, feasible device” and start by installing it in hospitals to “easily degrade [the pharmaceutical compounds] at the source and eliminate the wastewater that is not biologically active anymore.”
The team published its first paper in April. Ramos said he and his fellow researchers are hoping to soon have a second paper coming along, as well as Ramos’s own paper for the project based on his experiments.
Ramos shared that one of the best results he has produced in the lab emerged from the experiment he designed to understand the conditions limiting the rate of degradation. His findings confirmed the rate of degradation was mass transport limited, as the rate he determined was close to the plateauing rates of previous compounds.
As Ramos prepares to begin his Ph.D. in chemical engineering in the fall, he said he intends to pursue similar environmentally-focused research, particularly in clean energy and sustainable technologies.
“My work in Professor Hillhouse’s lab and all the undergraduate research experience that I gained, my independence, and being able to work with other people to solve this real-world application problem has been super cool,” Ramos said.
Reach reporter Jax Morgan at science@dailyuw.com. Twitter: @jaxbmorgan
Like what you’re reading? Support high-quality student journalism by donating here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.