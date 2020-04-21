50 years ago: An 80-page newspaper and early murmurs of climate crisis

When Daniel J. Evans, the governor of Washington in 1970, announced the celebration of the first Earth Day in the state of Washington, he emphasized the role young people ought to play in facing issues related to the natural environment.
“The opportunity for the young, especially, to be involved in environmental quality may be the single greatest issue that can bring together the generations of our nation,” he said, as quoted in the The Daily in April 1970. “This, I think, could very well be the issue that can bring people together, and perhaps in the long run about as important an issue as exists in the nation today.”
The energy behind the first Earth Day resonated with students across the country, including those working at The Daily. In response to the advent of Earth Day, The Daily produced a four-part, 80-page newspaper looking at the environmental movement from a multidisciplinary perspective. The edition contained enough content to fill a 400-page paperback book, according to the last article in the paper entitled “The making of an … Environmental Edition.”
With a press run of 50,000, twice our usual distribution at the time, the “Puget Sound ... Environmental Challenge” produced an in-depth artifact that spoke to the rising awareness of the impacts of industrialization on the natural environment. Published April 20, 1970, two days before Earth Day, the unique edition sold out on campus within one hour of distribution.
“To my knowledge, there is no similar publication being developed in the country at this time like this special edition,” the project’s coordinating consultant Gary Vest said in an article published in The Daily on April 17, 1970.
The environmental concerns at the time are reflected in the edition’s editorial content. The four sections looked at ecology, population, resources, urban growth, and the UW’s institutional role at the time in the environmental movement. It contained contributions from over 120 people from all over campus and across the state.
While there was no explicit mention of global warming or climate change — it wasn’t until 1988 that the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established — the edition did convey an air of urgency and crisis while also considering skeptics at the time.
In one of those articles, “A Statement on the Environmental Crisis,” associate professor of oceanography Lawrence K. Coachman writes, “If we shout ‘doom’ too soon we unfortunately ‘turn off’ a great many individuals whose opinion we need to accomplish action programs. If we don’t cry ‘doom’ soon enough we pass the point of no return.”
Coachman’s message speaks to a tension between the reality of the environmental situation and the social reception of its consequences, a conflict still familiar to the politics around environmental issues today.
Fifty years later, I sat down with Vest (over Zoom, of course), to hear about the project and gain some perspective on the environmental movement since 1970. Since coordinating the environmental edition for The Daily and graduating from the UW with a master’s in urban planning, Vest has spent his professional career working as an environmental advocate, including 18 years serving as the senior career environmental official in the U.S. Department of Defense.
According to Vest, The Daily’s special edition reflected the rising awareness around the environment in the late 60s and early 70s, noting the National Environmental Policy Act signed into law just months before the edition hit stands.
He also emphasized the necessity for the environmental movement then and now to take an interdisciplinary approach. The 1970 edition reflected this sentiment, as it took a broad view of the topic and featured voices from many different disciplinary approaches.
“Being multidisciplinary is very important,” he said. “If you look at that edition, you see, we had people from the medical school, people from the life sciences, people from philosophy, we had all of these people involved in that.”
Reflecting on the past 50 years, Vest sees a great deal of progress since the first Earth Day, though he also noted that climate change coming to the fore added another dimension to the environmental movement.
“If you put it into a historical perspective, since the very first Earth Day, a tremendous amount has been accomplished,” Vest said. “Now there’s some rolling back of that currently at least in terms of enforcement of some of the regulations, but the fact of the matter is that it has been a very successful 50 years in terms of protecting and enhancing the environment.”
To Vest, this is a result of coordination and cooperation. In his experience observing the depth and breadth of environmental issues of the years, collective effort is essential.
When I asked Vest about where he hopes the environmental movement will be 50 years from now, he emphasized this need for cooperation between people and institutions going forward.
“I would hope that we had pretty well pushed conflict aside ... I would hope that the international cooperation would be substantially enhanced,” he said. “If you look at the last 50 years and you could say if we could continue with so many of the good things that occurred in terms of environmental cooperation and public health, in 50 years it’ll look pretty good.”
“If we don’t pay attention to those things, and we don’t do it in a cooperative manner, then it could be a very different outcome in 50 years.”
That said, had we have been talking even two months ago, there would have been a different tone to our conversation. Looking toward the future and at the entanglement of economics, public health, and climate change, ignoring the economic, social, and psychological impact of the novel coronavirus would be naive.
“Today, this very day that we’re talking, is kind of a sobering day because of what’s going on, so it’s a little bit hard to be too optimistic,” Vest said April 15, near the projected national peak of COVID-19 in the United States. “It affects your psyche, it really does.”
But that only led him to reiterating that “people just need to care about people” and work together.
Vest ended our conversation reflecting on his time at the UW and the dedicated work he and The Daily editors put into the special edition, echoing former Gov. Evan’s sentiment around Washington state’s first Earth Day five decades ago: “There’s great opportunity for young people to do great things.”
