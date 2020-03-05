Disparities in infants’ microbiomes

According to a new study led by several scientists from the UW School of Medicine, there may be a link between the types of bacteria present in the guts of infants with cystic fibrosis and their growth throughout their childhood.
Cystic fibrosis (CF), according to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation’s website, is a progressive, genetic disease that can impact the lungs, pancreas, and other organs. A genetic mutation causes the production of mucus that can clog a patient’s lungs and cause bacteria to become stuck in the airways. This can lead to an increased risk of inflammation, infections, and respiratory failure.
Many infants with CF have trouble growing and gaining weight. Difficulty growing can lead to an increased risk of long-term respiratory problems and a lower chance of long-term survival.
“Lungs grow parallel with height growth,” Dr. Lucas Hoffman, a senior scientist on this project and professor of pediatrics and microbiology, said. “So if their lungs don’t grow that keeps them at risk of severe lung disease.”
Previous studies have also shown that children with CF have a lower diversity of bacteria in their guts. Most children acquire new species of gut bacteria as they age, but the development of the microbiomes of children with CF is stunted.
“The intestinal microbiome is very unstable early in life,” Dr. Samuel Miller, another senior scientist on this research project and professor of microbiology, medicine, and genome sciences, said. “And then by about one year of life it becomes more like an adult.”
However, in children with CF, the microbiome isn’t as developed by the time they reach the one-year mark.
The gut of children with CF does a poor job of absorbing nutrients and digesting foods, including fats, which researchers think could explain the lack of diversity in the microbiomes of infants with CF.
The human microbiome consists of all of the microbes that live in, or on, our body. They outnumber human cells 10 to 1. They also play a number of critical roles in the functioning of the human body, helping us digest and extract nutrients from our food, defending us against disease-causing microbes, and producing essential vitamins. They also produce chemicals that are necessary for bone and body growth.
In this new study, researchers have found a potential link between the lack diversity of bacteria in infants with CF and their early growth.
Researchers tested stool samples from a previous study of 207 infants with CF. The stool samples were tested to determine the number and types of bacteria present in the children’s guts. Analysis of the data collected showed a correlation between a lack of diversity in the microbiome and stunted growth compared to children without CF and CF infants with more diverse microbiomes.
“There is a lot of interest in making babies with CF grow better,” Hoffman said. “And of course this is a paradigm for lots of other malnutrition syndromes.”
Researchers are hopeful that this study, coupled with further research in the future, could outline a path to improving the likelihood of long-term survival of children with CF. Researchers believe that infants with CF could potentially be treated with probiotics, prebiotics, and supplements of short-chain fatty acids to improve their microbiome and early growth.
Additionally, scientists believe this research has an application outside of CF.
“Globally, we’re really hoping that this might identify a new way to improve somatic growth, height growth, in all forms of malnutrition,” Hoffman said.
