Finding your rhythm: The development of circadian light bulbs

The circadian rhythm is the body’s internal clock that tells us when to sleep, when to wake up, and when to get hungry. It also impacts our general mood.
However, most people do not have a 24-hour circadian rhythm. Instead, it’s usually ahead or behind by about an hour. This shift can be caused by things like genetics, age, and lifestyle, according to Jay Neitz, professor of ophthalmology at the UW School of Medicine and vision research scientist.
Work environments also have an effect on circadian rhythms. Individuals who spend a majority of their day working under indoor lighting can have their circadian rhythm altered by about two hours, according to Neitz.
Sara Patterson, a graduate student in neuroscience, became interested in color vision and understanding how it might be used for something other than color perception.
In her research, she began reconstructing neurons contacting the blue cones — which are sensitive to short-wave light and allow us to see the color blue — searching for the one neuron that would provide blue cone signals to the intrinsically photosensitive ganglion cells. The blue cones are rare, only 5-10% of all cone photoreceptors, so there isn’t much known about their circuitry, according to Patterson.
“This is just the one missing piece that we didn’t have yet: how the blue cone input got into the cell,” Patterson said. “We expected to find it, we just didn’t know what it was going to look like, where it was going to be.”
Patterson found at least five cells carrying the exact same color signal to the cones. For color perception, you would need only one, the rest of them project to other areas of the brain.
“We wanted to know how does this color sensitivity in your eye work, because no one understood that,” Neitz said. “And we thought maybe if we understood them better, we’d have a chance at developing lights that would be better at helping people control their circadian rhythms and their mood and their alertness and all those other things.”
Then, they began working on ways to make this data useful for the everyday person through the use of lighting. James Kuchenbecker, a research scientist at the UW in ophthalmology, utilized his engineering background to design the prototypes of the circadian light and controlled the stimulating lights to see if they could manipulate circadian rhythm.
The UW then decided to license this technology to TUO, a lighting technology startup based in Chicago. David Basken, one of the co-founders of TUO, had tried a variety of options to help with jet lag, including blue light behind the knees and in the eardrums, but nothing really worked. Then they discovered research on using regular vision perceptors to drive the circadian system. They built a prototype and personally tested it, and it worked. They reached out to Neitz and Kuchenbecker and began pursuing more pilot studies and now are in the final stages of the light bulb development.
While the infrastructure was in place to develop light bulbs, the circadian light bulbs have different features and systems in order to allow it to function properly.
The lights function by alternating between a series of colors to interact in your visual system and interact with the circadian rhythm. This alternating light is visible if you’re staring directly at the light bulb, but if the light is shining on a wall, it just appears as white light. It is still interacting with the circadian pathways in the brain on an unconscious level.
“You worry about how we consume in terms of food and drink, or you consume in terms of air quality,” Basken said. “I think the next step, and what people are begging for, is what do we think about our consumption of light?”
Users will be able to download the app and set up their preferred schedule with the time they want to wake up, the time they want to go to bed, and whether they are a night owl, an early bird, or a rooster. From there, it is as easy as flipping a light switch. The app will program the lights to change throughout the day depending on your specific schedule.
The “Wake” setting mimics the sunrise, resetting your circadian rhythm to get you ready for the day.
The “Active” setting runs for the majority of the day and acts as the equivalent to the sun.
The “Calm” setting provides you with perfectly balanced lighting that doesn't interact with the circadian pathways. This setting provides non-disrupting circadian rhythm light at any color temperature or brightness.
The circadian light, which uses normal lighting levels of around 200 lux to transmit signals to your internal clock, has the same effect that 10,000 lux seasonal affective disorder (SAD) lights have, but at a much more tolerable level.
Eventually, TUO hopes to be able to put the lighting in schools, government organizations, and long-term care facilities. Basken also stated that there are government programs that support this kind of work, which can increase accessibility.
“It is certainly something we think everyone should have,” Basken said.
