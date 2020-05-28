Questioning your moral code amid COVID-19

How far should you go in helping a stranger sick person? Should you donate masks to front-line medical workers despite a shortage of protection for you? Who should we prioritize ventilators for? Do age and pre-existing health conditions matter? All these ethical problems have uniquely risen in light of the current pandemic.
Researchers at the UW have designed a survey proposing similar hypothetical situations aiming to use responses to help them understand the human condition during such times. This will help them gauge the extent of the moral challenges COVID-19 brought up to people from different cultures all around the world.
Katharina Reinecke, an associate professor of computer science at the UW, is one of six researchers who have worked on the survey and who, collectively, originate from six different countries: United States, India, Germany, Brazil, Mexico, and Iran.
Some of the survey questions have been modeled on pre-existing and long-standing philosophical dilemmas like the trolley problem, twisted so that they can be applicable to the current situation. This allows the researchers to compare results and to study shifts, if any, in the moral norms of the public before and after the pandemic.
Other questions on the survey try to gauge people’s feelings of responsibility toward their community, their country, and to the world in general during our current pandemic.
Reinecke’s interest in the study grew from a desire to understand how people across the world with different cultures, languages, and moral constructs see the world when all are facing similar struggles.
“All the societies across the world are facing it in a different way, because culture influences a lot of how people actually prefer these decisions to be made,” Reinecke said. “Moral dilemma has no right or wrong answers but there might be tendencies.”
The diversity of researchers added to the inclusivity of the study as currently, the survey is available in four languages — English, German, Mandarin, and Portuguese — aiming eventually to reach 10 languages.
“[It’s] actually been really, really fun when we discuss the survey questions and so on, you can imagine it was very interesting,” Reinecke said. “Because all of our countries of origin are on different points in the curve right now. They have different political leanings and all, so it's been fun to think about it. Also for some of us, some of the moral conundrums were so clear, we were like, well, of course, everybody's going to click yes here, but then some others were like, no, no, no this is actually something that is highly debatable.”
As a researcher in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), Reinecke is hoping such a survey can be used as a base for programming more morally aware AIs, ones that are capable of making morally consistent-with-the-public decisions. Such AI can have multiple applications including ones in the medical field, self-driving automobiles, etc.
Reinecke also hopes to be able to use the results to help policymakers and physicians understand the shared moral standing of the public which can ideally help incorporate better social distancing guidelines and facilitate decisions of re-opening.
“I'm really hoping that, if we can shed light on how these decisions are made differently across the world, then that could actually help policymakers and that can help societies across the world better understand what's the moral norm,” Reinecke said.
